One of the biggest subgenres on TV is the medical drama — and there's a reason for that. Doctors, nurses, and emergency workers hold some of the most interesting, and important, jobs out there. Now, as more cases of the novel coronavirus are discovered in the United States, medical TV shows are donating supplies to IRL hospitals and fire stations in an inspiring show of solidarity.

The Resident, a medical drama on FOX Networks, was one of the shows to lead this charge. According to an Instagram posted on March 18 by Dr. Karen Law, a physician at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, the team behind The Resident sent supplies including gowns, masks, and gloves to the hospital. She wrote in the post, "Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture."

The Resident was able to donate the medical supplies that would normally be used as props in filming because the show's production was shut down on March 14 due to concerns over the coronavirus. By now, pretty much every series currently in production has been put on hold.

It looks like ABC's shows are following the same path as The Resident. E! News reported The Good Doctor also plans to donate medical supplies from its set.

Similarly, Grey's Anatomy and its fire-department spinoff Station 19 are giving back. "At Station 19, we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks [which reduce exposure to airborne particles more effectively than surgical masks], which we donated to our local fire station. They were tremendously grateful," Krista Vernoff told E! in a statement. "At Grey's Anatomy, we have a backstock of gowns and gloves, which we are donating as well. We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home."

It's uncertain when any of these shows will begin production again, so fans will have to stay tuned for further announcements regarding their returns.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.