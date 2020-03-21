Celebrities like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, and they're turning to social media to offer encouragement to others during the outbreak. The musical couple took some time out of their day this week to perform live on Instagram by participating in the the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen collaborative concert series, "Together At Home." Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's cover of Ed Sheeran's "Kiss Me" was a particularly romantic moment of their performance.

Global Citizen's "Together At Home” concert series was started to help encourage people to practice social distancing, promoting the health of people across the globe. Mendes and Cabello, who are self-isolating together, took to Instagram on Friday, March 20 to perform for the concert series. Spanning 24 minutes, their performance video included Mendes' "Lost in Japan," Cabello's "Havana," and their hit collaboration “Señorita," as well as an uber-romantic cover of Sheeran's "Kiss Me."

The clip of the celebs singing Sheeran's soulful tune starts with Mendes on guitar, singing the first verse. Crooning, "Settle down with me / cover me up / cuddle me in," Mendes sang softly. Once Cabello joined in, the duo hit harmonies that were so calming and beautiful.

While the whole performance was very zen, there's a particularly sweet moment during the bridge when Cabello begins to smile and laugh, causing her and Mendes to break their composure right before they end the song. After the stars finished their "Kiss Me" cover, they asked their viewers what everyone had been doing to keep themselves preoccupied while sheltering at home.

Mendes admitted that he and Cabello have been using the time to watch the full Harry Potter series. Apparently, Mendes is way more of a Potterhead than Cabello. However, he told viewers that he thinks she's a Gryffindor. “I think everybody should start Harry Potter from top to end,” said Mendes. “That’s the way to go.”

Other musicians who've participated in the "Together At Home" series include John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen, Coldplay's Chris Martin, and Niall Horan. The concert series encourages awareness and is raising funds for coronavirus relief.

Legend spent an hour performing live, taking fan requests for songs, but the cutest moment was Legend, Teigen, and Luna's performance of "Beauty and the Beast" together.

Meanwhile, other celebrity musicians have posted live performances on their Instagrams due to boredom, their desire to spread awareness, and to provide entertainment for fans who are stuck in their homes.

