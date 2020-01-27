Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have steamed up every major music awards show since they began dating in the summer of 2019, so it was a big surprise when their lovey-dovey relationship was not on full display during the red carpet at the 62nd Grammy Award. The still-new couple provided all the heat music fans needed this summer with their sultry duet "Señorita," which was also responsible for the longtime friends sparking a romance. Now, the Latin-inspired pop track is up for a Grammy, but these tweets about Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at the 2020 Grammys show that every fan was confused about their separate entrances.

Pretty much every Shamila fan definitely expected the superstar couple to show up together to the Grammys, so it was a major shock when Mendes rolled up on the red carpet solo on Sunday, Jan. 26. Mendes obviously looked amazing in his fully magenta suit, but the big question was why Cabello was not next to him during the entrances. The singer strutted down the red carpet totally solo ahead of music's biggest night, surprising several fans who expected him to make his big arrival with his girlfriend. But actually, it appeared that the reason the couple didn't enter together was because Cabello was backstage, seemingly preparing for her performance. After all, Cabello is scheduled to perform on-stage at the big show, whereas Mendes just gets to enjoy the show as a nominee and guest.

Shortly after Mendes walked the carpet, Cabello made her entrance. She rocked a black dress, and opted to walk the carpet with her father rather than her BF.

Fans on Twitter were quick to point out Cabello's absence when Mendes took to the red carpet, wondering where his girlfriend could be.

Mendes and Cabello have been the hottest celeb couple for about half a year now. The pair first met back in 2015 and struck up an immediate friendship. That same year, the duo released their first collaboration together: "I Know What You Did Last Summer," which was featured on the deluxe edition of Mendes' debut album Handwritten. Ever since, the two had remained close friends, until they finally took things to the next level following the release of their second collaboration, "Señorita," in June 2019.

The incredibly steamy music video for "Señorita" immediately sparked rumors that Mendes and Cabella might be more than just friends, which the two singers confirmed shortly afterwards by packing on the PDA at numerous outings together. Since making their romance official, Mendes and Cabello have performed "Señorita" together at multiple awards shows, heating up the stage with their chemistry each time. On Aug. 26, they delivered their debut live performance of the track at the MTV Video Music Awards, teasingly ending the number by playfully touching noses while every viewer was expecting a big kiss.

Three months later, Mendes and Cabello performed the track again at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, with a similar set-up and fake-out ending.

At the Grammys, Mendes and Cabello's duet is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, putting them up against "Boyfriend" by Ariana Grande and Social House, "Sucker" by the Jonas Brothers, "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, and "Sunflower" by Post Malone and Swae Lee. Cabello will also perform at the ceremony.

