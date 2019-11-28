Just a few months after Shamila left fans reeling with a particularly PDA-packed Instagram video of them locking lips, Camila Cabello is speaking out about the pair's frequent makeout sessions and the fact that they can't seem to keep their hands off each other. In a new interview, the "Liar" hitmaker opened up about the backlash while trying to explain what made them decide to film their now-viral video in the first video. Camila Cabello’s comments about kissing Shawn Mendes on Instagram make it clear that she's "sorry not sorry" that we all still have footage of the lovebirds licking each other's tongues seared in our brains, and TBH, I don't blame her.

Love or hate them, there's no denying that Cabello and Mendes are head over heels for each other, and they're not afraid to show it. Ever since romance rumors started brewing with their impossibly steamy "Senorita" music video, they've been spotted kissing many a time and stealing a quick smooch or two while on stage together. However, their crowning achievement (or not, in some fans' opinions) is probably the infamous Instagram makeout video where they can be seen playfully getting all close and personal with each other's faces.

In case your memory needs refreshing, Mendes said, "We saw on Twitter you guys saying stuff about the way we're kissing, and how it looks weird, how we kiss 'like fish.'" "Yeah! Really hurt our feelings," Cabello added, after which Mendes told fans, "We just want to show you how we really kiss." What followed was a hilarious, albeit awkward, makeout that fans couldn't unsee.

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the singer was asked to respond to a fan's claim that "Public displays of affection on Instagram are too much" during an interview with BBC Radio 1’s Greg James.

“Ouch," Cabello said." Well, I feel personally targeted. I feel personally attacked. Yeah, PDA is terrible. Kissing in public? I don’t even…"

However, the singer didn't appear to have any regrets about making the video, suggesting that they'd decide to film the clip in jest to make light of the criticism they'd been receiving.

"You honestly get kind of desensitized to it. You’re like, ‘Well, might as well just make out on Instagram!'" she said.

Aside from the fact that the couple doesn't have any qualms with public displays of affection, they also aren't shy about singing each other's praises during interviews.

During an interview with the U.K.'s Capital Breakfast radio show, Cabello shed some insight into the state of their relationship, saying, "We’re pretty happy, I really, really love him a lot."

For his part, Mendes has called the "Havana" singer his "favorite person" during an interview with Beats One, saying, "I don't think you'll ever meet somebody who can feel emotion like her, in all aspects. She can feel hurt like no other, but she can feel love like no other."

From the sounds of things, this couple's summer romance is only heating up as we near the end of the year.