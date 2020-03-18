Celebrities aren't letting the coronavirus crisis get them down. Despite many artists having to cancel and postpone concerts due to the pandemic, a ton of musicians are sharing their talents on social media to bring a little joy to the millions of people who are self-quarantined in their homes right now. They're also helping to raise awareness about the crisis and those in need. These celebrity Instagram Live concerts are just what the world needs right now.

Thanks to Global Citizen and The World Health Organization's "Together, At Home" campaign, stars like John Legend and Coldplay's Chris Martin have banded together to perform from the comfort of their homes. According to an Instagram post from Global Citizen, these "virtual no-contact" concerts aim "to promote social distancing and taking action for global health," and it seems like they're doing just that. Global Citizen's website reads:

Together, At Home is an at-home experience launched this week by Global Citizen, the World Health Organization, and a group of exceptional artists, working to use music to unify people around the world when they may feel isolated by the conditions of COVID-19.

Some artists, meanwhile, have simply taken measures into their own hands, promoting social distancing by posting videos of them singing a song, or working on their vocals, while isolated at home. The time and talent these stars are putting into these concerts is simply amazing. Check out these 7 Instagram Live concerts that will brighten your day below.

1. John Legend Legend — joined by his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and daughter, Luna — spent an hour in front of his piano taking fan requests for songs. The three beamed with joy as they enjoyed the family time together — including a family sing-along of "Beauty and the Beast."

2. Chris Martin Coldplay's front-man was the first star to team up with Global Citizen for their "Together, At Home" campaign. He not only brought joy with the music he performed, but also spoke about how he's been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

3. Machine Gun Kelly MGK vowed to make a video "everyday of the week" until he's able to go outside again. So be sure to follow him if you want a daily dose of music while you're hunkered down at home.

4. Keith Urban Urban, who canceled his upcoming concerts due to the Coronavirus outbreak, went on Instagram Live from the warehouse where he stores all of his tour equipment. Alongside him during his IG show was his wife, Nicole Kidman.

5. Pink Pink not only shared her flawless vocals, but also gave a piano lesson from her "heart to yours" during her IG jam session.

6. Charlie Puth Puth was "bored at home" on March 16, and decided to record himself practicing his high notes. The following day, John Legend nominated him to be next to perform an IG Live concert for Global Citizen, so fans are likely in for some more videos of Puth in the days to come.