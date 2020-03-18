Fans pay thousands of dollars to get a glimpse of John Legend performing, but he just proved sharing his talents isn't about the money. While millions of people around the world are self-quarantined in their homes due to the coronavirus crisis, Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and their daughter, Luna, provided some much needed positive vibes. This video of John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and Luna singing "Beauty and the Beast" is so, so beautiful.

On Tuesday, March 17, Legend and Teigen announced that the "All of Me" singer would perform an Instagram Live concert from the comfort of their home. Teigen, of course, engaged her followers by sharing a variety of outfits that she wanted to wear for the occasion, prompting them to vote. The results hilariously showed a regular house towel won over three gorgeous dresses, and Teigen wasn't at all surprised.

When it was time for the IG Live, Legend — who announced he was pants-less and only wearing a robe — took a seat at his piano and played some fan requests before Teigen joined him.

Later on in the performance, Luna adorably stole the show as she climbed on top of the piano during Legend's performance of "Conversations in the Dark." The tot was clearly not phased by her dad singing, and requested water while she played with Teigen's hair.

When it came time for Legend to tackle "Beauty and the Beast," Teigen and Luna gazed at him in awe as he sang, and even joined him for a few lyrics. Watch their touching family sing-a-long below.

After Legend's hour-long IG Live show, he shared a video of the whole thing to Instagram with a heartfelt caption, in which he brought awareness to Global Citizen's "Stand Together to Beat Coronavirus" campaign. Legend also nominated Miguel and Charlie Puth to perform via IG Live next.

"Social distancing is important, but that doesn't mean it has to be boring," he wrote. "I did a little at-home performance to help lift your spirits ... Learn more about how you can take action to help slow the spread of coronavirus with our partners at @WHO and @GlblCtzn."

Legend, Luna, and Teigen will likely be making many Instagram videos in the coming weeks as they self-quarantine in their Los Angeles home — and fans are looking forward to it.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.