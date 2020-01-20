Tennis champ Serena Williams can volley back pretty much anything sent her way — unless, of course, she has no interest in playing the game. Serena is known to be close with Meghan Markle, so after playing in her first match in the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 20, Williams was asked to comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down as senior royals and give up their titles. Unsurprisingly, the seven-time Australian Open champion wasn't having it, and Serena Williams' response to the Meghan Markle question is true friendship goals.

Following her match with Anastasia Potapova (which Williams swept, naturally), a reporter hoped to get a quote from Williams regarding Megxit. "Your good friend, Meghan Markle, who attended your last two slams, and Harry, have taken a move, a stance that many people think is extraordinary and historic," the reporter said. "What are your feelings about that? Have you spoken to her?" Williams was quick to shut the question down. "I have absolutely no comments on anything with that," she replied. "But good try. You tried. You did good." Apparently, the reporter didn't get the memo that Williams is more interested in chasing her 24th grand slam title than gossip about the royals.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Williams and Markle first met at a Super Bowl party in Miami back in 2010, where they became fast friends. Since then, Williams has attended Markle's May 2018 wedding and helped organize her New York City baby shower in February 2019. Markle, in turn, has supported Williams in the Wimbledon finals for the past two years. She even flew to New York City to attend the 2019 US Open final in September, which was her first time traveling solo after having baby Archie in May 2019.

Tim Clayton - Corbis/Corbis Sport/Getty Images

When asked about her friendship with Markle during a November 2019 interview with Access Hollywood, Williams replied, "She flew all the way with a newborn to see me play in New York and flew all the way back that night, and I probably couldn't have done that. It just kind of goes to show you what an amazing person that she is, and that's just one of the many things that she does for me." Williams added that Markle always offers her support via phone calls and texts, no matter what's going on in Markle's own life.

Earlier in the year, during a post-match press conference at Wimbledon in July, the tennis star said that having Markle's friendship "is great." She added, "She's such a great friend and a great person as well. And always positive, no matter what." Here's a word of advice to anyone who thinks they're going to get Williams to air Markle's private business: it's not going to happen.