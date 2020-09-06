Virgo season can be an incredibly productive time in astrology. After all, Virgo is a highly intelligent, analytical, and precise zodiac sign that enjoys absorbing new information, devising a plan, and following a formula for success. That makes is a beautiful time to start forging better habits, such as adhering to a workout program or committing to a study schedule. However, this year's Virgo season contains its own unique challenges, and while it may be more difficult to feel inspired, the reward will feel that much more satisfying. And, if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of September 7, 2020, you're just getting started.

Although aggressive and ambitious Mars stations retrograde on Sept. 9 — intensifying frustration, lowering your motivation, and inducing stagnation — there is still an astrological silver lining to the whole mess. The Virgo sun will form a trine with philosophical, adventurous, and optimistic Jupiter on the same date, and it will remind you that, no matter how bad life gets, everything will always be OK in the end. Even if things aren't moving or falling into place as you'd hoped, this transit will inject you with enough confidence to not only make the best of it, but learn from it. Embrace each new experience that lands in your lap, because even if it's unwanted, there's still something to be gained from it. You may also have a revelation about what makes you feel happy and fulfilled once Jupiter stations direct after it's been retrograde: since May 14. With Jupiter rolling forward through the zodiac wheel, it will be time to embrace self-improvement and expansion in exciting and new ways.

However, if you were born with your sun or rising sign in Leo, Virgo, or Capricorn, you'll probably love this week the most.

Leo: You're Feeling Bubbly, Attractive, And In Love With Yourself

Is your phone blowing up with texts from all your many admirers? Are you being invited to every important event in town? Are you taking a little extra time to get ready in the morning? Are people checking you out when you head out? If not, it's bound to happen soon, Leo, and it's all thanks to Venus — planet of love and beauty — being in your first house of the self. This is flushing you with so much attraction and self-love that you're sparkling wherever you go. Embrace it, because your Venus return is something to be celebrated.

Virgo: You're Fully Engaged With Your Self-Confidence

You're in the midst of your solar return, Virgo, which means the cosmic energy is to your liking and it's empowering you to honor yourself. As you ask yourself questions like, "Who am I?" and "Who do I want to become?" you're cutting through all the white noise and focusing on what you love. This week, you'll probably feel inspired to improve yourself, gain experience, and learn news skills. You know you have what it takes to make your dreams come true. Hold on to that belief in yourself, because it's lighting a fire within you.

Capricorn: You're Opening Your Mind To New Opportunities

You're a very direct and straight-forward sign, Capricorn. It's what's maintained your laser-focused ability to tackle your goals and manifest your desires. However, it can also leave you feeling stubborn and incapable of seeing the big picture. This week, all of that is going to change. The cosmos are nudging you to go in a direction you may not have been planning; to open your mind to an idea that you never would have considered. This may feel strange, but it also feels incredibly invigorating.