By now, I bet you're sick and tired of hearing astrologers talk about 2020 like it's the end of the world. While "end of the world" is probably a bit of an exaggeration, this year is certainly no astrological picnic. I'd even say you're currently dealing with some of the most frustrating parts of it. No matter what your sign is, you're probably feeling a bit anxious and overwhelmed, especially because everything is so stagnant at the moment. However, if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 21, 2020, you may feel as though the world is against you.

The trouble is gaining momentum this week. With Mars retrograde currently underway, you may already be feeling slow and more quick-to-anger than usual. Mars is the red-hot planet of action and aggression, and when it's undergoing apparent retrograde motion, it feels as though nothing is moving.

When Mercury — planet of communication — opposes Mars retrograde on Sept. 24, the energy may turn even more hostile, so be mindful of your instincts and really think through what you're about to say before you say it. Also, beware of reaching out to a person from your past during this time. You may come to regret tearing open old wounds later on, so make sure this is the right decision. Mercury is also experiencing a profound shift, dragging you further into autumn. On Sept. 27, Mercury will enter moody, introspective, secretive, and investigative Scorpio, taking your thoughts into dark territory and enticing you to search for deeper truths. Be careful what you find, because Scorpio is not afraid of abyssal depths.

Here's why this week will be tough for Aries, Taurus, and Capricorn:

Aries: Unresolved Anger May Finally Be Making Itself Known

You've been going through it lately, Aries. Mars — your ruling planet — has been spending its retrograde all wrapped up in your zodiac sign. This is like a double whammy of inconveniences and complications. Chances are, your temper has been incredibly short and you simply have no patience for anything. Luckily, on Sept. 22, the sun will enter you seventh house of partnerships, smoothing things over with others and encouraging compromise and understanding. At the same time that you honor your feelings, give yourself space to see things from other people's perspectives.

Taurus: You May Feel Like You're Slogging Through Your Workload

Are you writing out your to-do list just to cross off exactly none of the items on it? Are you sleeping in late and struggling to feel inspired about your work? If so, it makes total sense, Taurus. Competitive Mars is in your 12th house of spirituality as it spins backward through retrograde motion and you may be spacing out when you should be staying focused. Don't put so much pressure on yourself, especially if you feel particularly low on steam. Fortunately, when the sun enters your productive sixth house of work on Sept. 22, it will be a motivating kick in the butt.

Capricorn: You Could Feel Like Something Is Weighing You Down

Ugh, when will it end, Capricorn? This year has been no picnic for you. Dark Pluto and karmic Saturn have spent the year in your zodiac sign, focusing both of these planets' intensity and high expectations directly onto you. This week, you might feel like your dreams are out of reach, making you feel frustrated with where you're at in life. You may have thought you'd be farther ahead by now. Take time to accept where you're at, Capricorn. You're exactly where you're meant to be. You've spend the year surviving and that's all the reason you need to feel proud of yourself.