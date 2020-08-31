Everyone has good days and bad days, especially those looking for love. Though it's not every day you get struck by Cupid's arrow, it can still happen to you. Cuffing season's around the corner, and September 2020 will be the most romantic for three zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Capricorn. Love is everywhere, so if you have your heart set on meeting your soul mate, don't lose hope.

Charming yet action-packed with energetic shifts, September kicks off on a dreamy note with a full moon in Neptune-ruled Pisces on Sept. 2. Despite Pisces' general elusiveness, not to mention the intense aspects taking place during this lunation, there's something innately charming and whimsical about this mutable sign, which can, essentially, magnify the feeling of romance. Mercury the messenger will enter lovable Libra on Sept. 5, which will caramelize your style of communicating, as well as your immediate exchanges. Venus, the planet of love, enters Leo the following day, which will automatically add an air of flamboyance to the relationship sphere.

Naturally, there are other planetary energies to consider —namely, Mars retrograde in Aries, Jupiter stationing direct, and more — but the transits mentioned above go hand in hand with the topic of romance. Relationships will also be highlighted upon the sun's shift into Libra on Sept. 22, during the autumnal equinox.

Knowing about September's astrological transits and what the month has in store, here's why Aries, Leo, and Capricorn are most likely to find romance:

Emotions studio/Shutterstock

Aries: You're Feeling Confident About Expressing Your Desires

Welcome to September, Aries. A new month has arrived, which means there's a plethora of possibilities available to you. In addition to the spotlight hovering over your career sector, the stars are aligning for you in more ways than one this month. After getting through an emotionally driven full moon in Pisces — consisting of forgiving and releasing — Mercury will dazzle your committed seventh house of partners, which will immediately soothe the tension between you, your partners, and any potential prospects. Speaking your mind will feel easier than usual, and with the help of Venus in Leo, you'll be as audacious as ever with your approach. It's all eyes on you, so use this Venusian vibration wisely.

Leo: You're Feeling Coquettish And Glimmering With Charisma

Strike a pose, Leo. Just because your birthday season's over doesn't mean you can't have a little fun. After the full moon in Pisces brings closure and clarity to your intimate unions and joint ventures, Venus — the planet of beauty, charm, love, and pleasure — will make its debut in your sign, which will be nothing short of celebratory. Wherever Venus goes, an enchanting trail of glitter follows, but when traveling through your sign, these Venusian traits are automatically reflected onto you and your love life. This energy is ideal for attraction, flirtatious encounters, and self-confidence. You already make an entrance wherever you go, so can you imagine the effects of this celestial aphrodisiac?

Capricorn: Your Sex Appeal Is High And You're Taking Charge

You demand attention in September, Capricorn. A rare full moon in Neptune-ruled Pisces will bring something about your day-to-day lifestyle and current routine to your conscious awareness, but things really start to get interesting when Venus enters Leo via your erotic eighth house of sex, transformation, and shared resources. Fiery Mars will ignite your passions simultaneously, which will create a cosmic sizzle that's hard to miss. You will exude power, mystery, and loads of sex appeal during this time. Although, with Mercury in charming Libra via your public 10th house of prestige, you'll likely also have the last word, as long as there's a healthy balance in both your personal and professional life. Step into your power and go get what you deserve.