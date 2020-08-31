Another month, another chance to write down your goals and tackle them with a vengeance. Remember, when you put your mind to something, nothing can stop you (not even astrology). The sun may be in Virgo, making this a time of productivity, practicality, organization, analysis, and good old-fashioned hard work, but it's not all it's cracked up to be. While September 2020 will be the best career month for these zodiac signs — Virgo, Libra, and Sagittarius — they still might find themselves running into roadblocks. The astrology for the month of September is some of the most intense astrology of the entire year, unfortunately, and careers are one of the first things it will affect.

For one thing, Mars retrograde — the rarest retrograde of them all — begins on Sept. 9. During Mars retrograde, it's common to feel as though, no matter how hard you try, nothing is going your way. The experience can drive up frustration and even lead to a few angry outbursts. After all, this is Mars — planet of passion and aggression — and when Mars isn't having a good time, it tends to stoke the embers of your inner fire. This retrograde is a particularly difficult one, as both Mars and Mercury — planet of communication — will form a square to inhibiting Saturn, planet of boundaries, rules, and regulations. While Mars wants to rev the engine, Saturn wants the pump the breaks. What you'll get is a lot of stopping and starting.

However, September will improve these zodiac sign's careers by showing them what they're up against and demanding a level of commitment that is simply unmatched. The sun will also form trines with innovative Uranus, expansive Jupiter, and sturdy Saturn, providing them with support along the way.

Here's how the month of September will help them grow:

Virgo: You're Radiating Confidence And Networking Everywhere

You're getting in touch with your sense of purpose this month, Virgo. It's your solar return, which means you're thinking more deeply about what you've accomplished and what you'd like to accomplish in the future. Spend the month making big plans for the year ahead and challenging yourself to improve in so many ways. Alluring Venus also spends the month in your 11th house of friends and community, helping you meet and network with so many people who work in your field. Who knows? Maybe someone knows of the perfect opportunity for you.

Libra: You're Grabbing All The Attention Wherever You Go

All the hard work you've been doing is finally getting the limelight, Libra. Venus — planet of money and luxury — is shining its light on your 10th house of career, bringing so much positive energy to your accomplishments. Don't be surprised if your superiors are suddenly paying more attention to you and noticing what an asset you are to the team. Don't be shocked if your company gets a surge of attention on social media. The universe wants to bolster your name, and during the month of September, you should put your best foot forward. People are watching.

Sagittarius: You're Becoming Quite The Ambitious Go-Getter

You're thinking about your future this month, Sagittarius. And you don't want to settle for second best. You want to create your own lane altogether. It's Virgo season, which may just be one of the most productive times of year for you. It's when the sun is in your 10th house of social status and ambition, tapping into your desire to see your name up in lights. You don't want to hide in the shadows while other people succeed. You know you have what it takes to soar, so take a leap of faith and try your best this month.