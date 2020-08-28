Relationship rumors have been circulating for months now, but Scott Disick's comment about Tristan Thompson on Khloé Kardashian's photo may have just confirmed those rumors once and for all. On Aug. 28, Kardashian took to IG to post a steamy bikini pic, announcing the restock of her Good American swim collection, Good Swim. Her sister's ex then slid into the comments section to write, "@realtristan13 is a lucky man!" So... does that mean Kardashian and Thompson are officially an item again? Please advise, Scott! (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Kardashian and Thompson for comment on dating rumors but did not hear back.)

Fans first suspected a reconciliation between the exes back in March 2020, when a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed the couple was quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic with their daughter, True. Though another insider reportedly told Us Weekly in April, "Khloé is enjoying spending time as a family and being all together right now, but she's not completely open to letting Tristan back in her life in a romantic way right now," things seemingly changed. In May, another Us Weekly source reportedly claimed Thompson and Kardashian "are very much acting like a couple" again. Well, that escalated quickly!

For Kardashian's 37th birthday in June, Thompson posted a sweet tribute on Instagram, writing, "I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama." My heart!

Then, in July, the maybe-couple sparked engagement rumors when fans spotted what looked like a massive diamond on Kardashian's left ring finger in pics from her pink-themed birthday bash, which the reality star shared on IG. By August, a source reportedly told Us Weekly the two were officially back together and even thinking about growing their family. And now Scott Disick is over here all but confirming their relationship, and wow, I'm exhausted.

Disick has long believed Kardashian and Thompson were going to rekindle their romance. Back in April, when E! released a mid-season promo for Season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, part of the clip showed Disick grilling Kardashian about whether she and Thompson were hooking up. On a Zoom call with Kardashian's sister Kim and mom Kris, Disick asked, "Has Khloé slept with Tristan yet?" Kris replied, "Oh, 100%," to which Disick said, "That's what I said, she said no."

Has Disick been right all along? Only time will tell!