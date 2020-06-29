The youngest Kardashian sister turned 36 on June 27 and Tristan Thompson’s Instagram for Khloé Kardashian’s 36th birthday was pretty much as mushy as it gets. "I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person," the basketball player wrote alongside a selfie of himself with Khloé and their daughter True smiling on a trampoline. "I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian ❤️🥳"

The post isn't the first time Tristan has gushed about his ex on social media. When Khloé won the award for Best Reality Star for the second year in a row at the 2019 People's Choice Awards, her ex was over the moon. "Wow wow wow @khloekardashian 👑👑Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that’s two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that," he gushed alongside a collage of pictures of her from the red carpet. "So proud of all you have accomplished this year. Revenge body is something that always stands out to me, you challenge people to fight for a better YOU. It’s more about what in life really gives us true happiness and is holding us back from achieving that. True and Myself are so proud of you and the sisters for everything last night. Y’all are truly role models to our younger generation. Keep leading with love and happiness. You go girl!!! *martin voice* ❤️❤️"

This isn't a one way street, either. Khloé has also made it clear that she has absolutely no hard feelings toward Tristan. "Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel? People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate," she responded in 2019 to a post from someone saying they "know" that she "hates Tristan" but that True looks just like him. "I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that 💰 to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!! 🙏🏽"

The two seem to have only gotten closer while in quarantine. So much so that an April 30 promo clip for Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed Khloé's entire family guessing that they were probs sleeping together.

That being said, when honorary Kardashian Scott Disick asked Khloé if she was sleeping with Tristan she did say no.

So, maybe they really are just exes who really love to gush about each other on social media.