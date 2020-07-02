It goes without saying that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had their ups and downs over the years — but these days, it seems like it's all uphill for the controversial couple. If you were keeping tabs on Kardashian's 36th birthday, you may have spotted a few sus signs that left you wondering: Did Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson get engaged? And if so, how TF did they go from cordial quarantine co-parents to rumored fiancés? (Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

ICYMI, the engagement rumors were first sparked by pics from Kardashian's epic pink-themed bday bash. While scrolling through her multiple Insta carousels, fans instantly noticed that Kardashian was wearing a massive ring on *that* finger during the party — and naturally, they had questions. "Sis is that an engagement ring?" wrote one Instagrammer, while another follower wrote, "We gonna pretend we don’t see that ring on her finger orrrrrr." But that suspicious piece of bling isn't the only reason fans think Thompson may have proposed. He also posted a super heartfelt IG birthday tribute to Kardashian ahead of her lockdown party, in which he included a pic of them snuggled up with their daughter True, and also dropped the "L" word in the caption.

"I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person," Thompson wrote. "I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian."

Before you start fantasizing about their undoubtedly extravagant wedding, however, I have bad news: A source recently claimed to E! News that they are not engaged. Still, the source noted that things are reportedly "going very well" between the two.

"Khloe seems very happy with where things are right now," the insider reportedly said, according to E! News. "He seems committed and has made changes."

According to E! News' source, Kardashian is apparently "hesitant and taking it very slow" — which, TBH, is understandable. The couple has been through a lot over the last couple of years, and Kardashian has had to grapple with not one but two cheating scandals — the first while she was pregnant with True, and the second involving close family friend Jordyn Woods.

Still, the source told E! News that the time they've spent together during quarantine has been "very special and meaningful," and another source told People that the lockdown has actually "brought them closer."

"Khloé realizes when Tristan goes back to playing basketball and on the road, everything will change," the insider told E! News. "She isn't getting ahead of herself and she is just enjoying having him around right now and all of the family time they have had together with True."

Another source recently confirmed to People that the couple is "giving their relationship another try," and that they "acted like they were back together" at Kardashian's lockdown birthday celebration.

It's not all that surprising that Kardashian and Thompson's relationship might evolve during and after quarantine — after all, they've been spending a lot of QT together with True at her home in Calabasas, California. Over the last couple of months, they've celebrated both Mother's Day and Father's Day together in L.A. — and on the former holiday, Thompson went all out with a massive balloon arch for Kardashian.

Although their relationship has been riddled with a hefty dose of drama, Kardashian and Thompson seem as committed as ever to lovingly co-parenting True. And these recent relationship updates (and social media posts) seem to suggest that maybe their love story isn't quite finished yet. While they have yet to confirm or deny the engagement rumors, it certainly looks like the kind of rock you get down on one knee with.

However, it's worth noting that Thompson has gifted Kardashian diamond rings without proposing in the past. Regardless of whether or not Thompson and Kardashian plan to get married, though, it definitely seems like their family unit is stronger than ever. In fact, the exes have even discussed potentially having a second child together.

The most important thing? According to People's source, "Tristan has been on his best behavior."