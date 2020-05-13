Things are heating up at Khloé and Tristan's house, y'all. The Cleveland Cavaliers player has been trying to woo his ex back since at least Oct. 2019, and it seems like the couple may be heading towards a relationship — or, at least, an isolationship. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's quarantine has reportedly been going exceptionally well, and according to a source for Us Weekly, they "are very much acting like a couple" again. "They are being affectionate, and Tristan has been very attentive," the source added. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Kardashian and Thompson for comment on their current relationship status but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

On March 20, Us Weekly first broke the news that the exes are quarantining together as a family with their daughter, True, though the situation sounded more amicable than romantic at the time. As an insider told Us Weekly on April 2, "Khloé is enjoying spending time as a family and being all together right now, but she's not completely open to letting Tristan back in her life in a romantic way right now." But now that they've been cooped up together for nearly two months, it seems like the reality TV star is changing her tune.

Back in December, Kardashian insisted that her priority was raising True rather than rekindling any flames — at least, for the time being. "Right now, the most I can handle is co-parenting," she said during a Dec. 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "I really believe that Tristan wants more than that, but that's not what I'm about."

Ever since their Feb. 2019 breakup, Kardashian has maintained that she's not interested in reconciliation, but that hasn't stop Thompson from shooting his shot... repeatedly. And ever since they've been living together, Thompson has been "fighting to make their relationship work more than ever," as Us Weekly reported back in April.

Kardashian's family may be convinced she and Thompson are back together (and the internet may be convinced she's pregnant — a rumor she's shot down), but I won't be convinced of anything until I have more evidence. Wherever these two stand, I just hope they continue to do whatever's best for baby True.