Khloé Kardashian is the queen of cryptic social media posts, and fans tend to dig deep into every little thing she does — or doesn't — post. Kardashian, like millions of people all around the world, has been self-quarantined at home for the past couple months to help flatten the coronavirus curve, but she hasn't stopped updating fans on her daily life with daughter True on Instagram. On May 13, rumors ran rampant on Twitter that Kardashian was pregnant again, but Khloé Kardashian's tweets shutting down rumors she's pregnant clear things up completely. And warning: She did not hold back.

Despite having split from Thompson in February 2019 following a major cheating scandal, Kardashian has hinted she's open to having another child with him. During Season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kardashian revealed she began the process of freezing her eggs, and even asked Thompson to be her sperm donor.

"After my doctor's appointment, I talked to Tristan, because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that's the smarter choice," Kardashian told Kendall and Kourtney about her decision. "But it's weird because Tristan and I, we're not together. I don't know which way to go." Kardashian left fans wondering if she would actually go through with having another baby with Thompson, and now it seems many people are convinced she's already pregnant with their second child.

The speculation seems to have started when fans caught wind of a The Mirror report speculating that Kardashian has been posting hints she's pregnant on Instagram. The Mirror drew attention to Kardashian's recent photos, claiming they've been cropped to hide her stomach, and they pointed out she's been indulging in a lot of sweet treats and that Thompson gifted her a beautiful balloon arch for Mother's Day.

Despite the fact that none of these "hints" are particularly convincing reasons to think someone is pregnant, Kardashian's recent comments about possibly having more babies with Thompson (and the fact that Thompson has been spending plenty of time at Kardashian's house during self-quarantine), seem to have made the speculation that much more believable to fans.

They took to Twitter with strong opinions on the rumors and even got "Khloe" trending.

Kardashian took to Twitter on May 13 to address the rumors in a series of tweets, writing:

I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness.

This is why you shouldn't believe everything you see trending on Twitter.