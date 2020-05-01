Khloé Kardashian is no stranger to everyone being up in her business. While Kardashian is used to shutting down rumors and speculation about her love life from social media trolls, she seemed to have no idea the latest gossip would come from her own family. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Scott Disick had a lot to say about their thoughts on whether or not Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were hooking up in quarantine in a new clip for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The emotional mid-season promo was released on Thursday, April 30, and showed how the Kardashian clan was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Much of the clip was dramatic, which included Kris breaking down in tears over not being able to hug her family, and Kylie Jenner revealing someone close to her "tested positive" for COVID-19.

For Khloé and Thompson, the exes seemed to be getting along just fine as they self-isolated in Khloé's Calabasas, California home with their daughter, True. Thompson was all smiles as he bounced around on a trampoline outside with True, and was grinning in another shot of him lounging around with Khloé. Their close quarters clearly led Kim, Disick, and Kris to think something more was going on between Khloé and Thompson while they were shacked up together.

"Has Khloé slept with Tristan yet?" Disick asked Kim, Kris, and Khloé on a Zoom call. "Oh, 100%," Kris replied, to which Disick shouted: "That's what I said, she said no."

Watch the full convo at the 1:05 mark below to hear exactly what Khloé had to say about the assumption.

While Khloé and Kim both said a firm "no" in response to Disick's question, there's sure to be a lot more Khloé and Thompson content that will play out when Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns in September.

