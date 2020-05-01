Tensions have been running high throughout Season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and things are about to get a whole lot more emotional. The Kardashian family does not shy away from documenting everything from births to scandals on camera for fans to see, and the KUWTK' Season 18 mid-season promo gives a glimpse into how the coronavirus pandemic affected the family. The footage goes beyond just focusing on how Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner dealt with things in self-quarantine, and reveals how the virus has affected one member of the family personally.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians was still filming in March 2020 when the pandemic began to change everyday life for people all over the United States and beyond. Instead of halting production, the sisters decided to document their lives behind closed doors as they did their part to help flatten the COVID-19 curve by self-quarantining and practicing social distancing.

The promo started out by showing the family's reaction to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's stay-at-home order announcement. In a confessional, Kylie revealed: "It's just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive." Though Kylie didn't name the person who was affected, fans will likely find out who she is talking about when the show resumes in September.

For Kim, the homeschool struggle appears to be real, as video shows her attempting to wrangle her two oldest kids, North and Saint. Khloé spends her time at home with Tristan Thompson and their daughter, True. The three pass the time by playing in their fun-filled backyard, while Scott Disick admitted to feeling "stir crazy."

Kris, meanwhile, had a hard time dealing with the fact that she had to maintain social distance from her kids. Kris emotionally broke down telling Khloé, "I wish I could hug you."

There's a lot more on how the Kardashians were affected by the coronavirus to come during the second half of Season 18, which returns to E! in September.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.