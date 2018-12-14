When it comes to saying those three little words with a lot of meaning behind them, it can be hard to know when the time is right. When it comes to saying "I love you" during the holiday season, you should definitely make sure you are really ready to say ILY and not feeling pressured to do so. However, if the time is right and you know how you feel, the outcome could be pretty dang heartwarming. Trina Leckie, breakup coach and host of the podcast breakup BOOST, tells Elite Daily that that are three main details to take into account before saying ILY.

Firstly, according to Leckie, you've got to make sure you really feel this way. Saying you love someone before you're ready can end up hurting both you and your partner. Try to make sure you're not getting wrapped up in the holiday cheer or feeling pressure to say it at a certain time.

If you really know how you feel, the next step is assessing if your partner feels the same way. "No one wants to say I love you and not hear it back," says Leckie. Getting a sense of whether or not your partner loves you comes down to paying attention to how they treat you. It sort of comes down to the age-old phrase, "When you know, you know."

Leckie's final task is to remember that simply saying "I love you" doesn't do the hard work of loving someone in a relationship on its own. As a result, saying this isn't the end-all-be-all of relationship milestones. It's important for couples to not only say it to each other, but to also show it with their actions, words, and affection.

If you know how you feel and are pretty sure the love is mutual, the holidays can be a really lovely time to say ILY. And, TBH, can you think of a better present to give this holiday season? If you're looking for more validation regarding the holidays as the perfect season to say "I love you," check out the following reasons why it's hella romantic.

'Tis the season for celebrating people you love. Giphy If you've seen even one Christmas rom-com, you'll know that love is in the air just as much as the snow. Not only is there a lot of inspiration for a romantic display of affection, but there's also a message about the things to really appreciate during this time. If you think your partner's presence is a present in and of itself, consider letting them know.

The holiday isn't directly about romance, so it can feel sweeter. Giphy Valentine's Day is around the corner and it could be tempting to wait for that holiday to roll around. But because it's so directly about romance, it can feel predictable to drop the L-word on that holiday. The holiday season can be a sweeter time to tell your sweetheart how you feel because it's less about romance and more about appreciating the things in your life that you really love.

You have time to be together. Giphy Unlike other holidays, you are likely to have at least a little bit of time together with your partner to just appreciate each other. If you and your partner are taking a big trip to visit family, you are likely to feel like you're both on a team together. There's something sweet about leveling up your intimacy with one another by being honest about how you feel. It's also a time of year when friends are busy attending holiday parties, traveling and spending time with family. So you and your partner can spend some much needed time together in your own little bubble. I can't think of a better way to celebrate that, than letting them know how you feel.