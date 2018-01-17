Sarah Hyland Shared Topless Photos On Instagram & Got Honest AF In The Caption
Sarah Hyland is a freaking riot to follow on social media. The Modern Family star always keeps it 100 percent with fans and isn't afraid to share the good, the bad, or the morning face mask. Recently, Hyland took to Instagram to post some artsy black-and-white photos she took of herself in the bath. Of course, some people started commenting on the amount of skin Hyland was showing. That's when the actress stepped up to share an empowering message. Sarah Hyland's topless photos on Instagram actually tell the world that Hyland (and all of us) are "human."
Hyland originally shared the three photos on Jan. 14. She looks gorgeous and genuinely happy with minimal makeup and her hair wrapped in a towel. After seeing the reaction to the photos, Hyland decided a caption change was needed. She used the opportunity to share a memo about body positivity and being comfortable in your own skin. She wrote,
Hyland's honesty gained her tons of support from fans. Her DGAF attitude is why people love her.
This is not the first time Hyland has spoken up when it comes to her body and the freedom she has to show (or not show) whatever she damn well pleases.
In November, Hyland posted a photo of herself, boyfriend, Wells Adams, and Adams' beloved bloodhound Carl snuggling in bed. People started commenting snide remarks hinting that it looked like Hyland was naked.
Hyland clapped back on Twitter in response to a message that asked her to keep her "sexual life private" by saying,
She continued by explaining that she enjoys sharing what she deems "appropriate" because her fans are so loyal and loving.
The actress concluded by pointing out she's hardly showing any skin in the photo.
It's great to see Hyland take charge of her life and the confidence she exudes while doing it. In conclusion: Do not mess with Sarah Hyland because you don't stand a chance. Keep kicking ass, lady.
