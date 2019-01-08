New year, new you? Eh, not necessary. You're already a rockstar. New year, new 'do? Why not? While creating yearly resolutions can seem a bit daunting, (but more power to those who do set them), getting a new hairstyle to start 2019 off fresh is one way to kick off the new year and hit refresh on your look and your life. And those refreshing vibes are exactly what Rowan Blanchard's new pixie cut is giving me. On Sunday, Jan. 6, Blanchard stepped out at the InStyle and Warner Bros.' 2019 Golden Globes after-party and revealed her new sleek cut, and needless to say, she killed her entire look.

The 17-year-old star, who is best known for her role as Riley Matthews on Girl Meets World, paired her fresh new cut with a powdery pink, mini ruffle dress by Marc Jacobs; black and silver strappy heels by Roger Vivier; a soft pink, shimmery eye with winged eyeliner; and silver Buccellati chandelier earrings.

The mane master responsible for taking Blanchard's chocolatey brown locks from a shoulder-skimming cut to a pretty pixie is celebrity hairstylist Laurie Heaps. And lucky for those who are also looking to do a major chop like Blanchard's in 2019, the stylist has provided a bit of the inspiration behind the cut, as well as a breakdown on how she created the star's new look.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Heaps, Blanchard "left the bob in 2018" by allowing the stylist to chop off a whopping 9 inches of hair. "She is starting new in 2019 with a look that is really capturing who she is right now," shares the stylist via a press release.

"We drew inspiration from iconic looks. Think Mia Farrow, Natalie Portman, and Edie Sedgwick," says Heaps. She goes on to explain that, while they drew from inspiration for her new cut, she wanted Blanchard's pixie to have a little more edge and to be totally reflective of the actress' creativity and individuality.

"I did not want to re-create past pixies – the look needed to be bolder with more attitude, more edge," Heaps continued. "Rowan expresses her creativity with her own vision and meaning of what beauty is. Hair is one of the ways you can do this."

After cutting the actress' hair into the pixie, Heaps went on to create a piecey, side-swept style for Blanchard's appearance at the afterparty. To create the look, Heaps started with Ouai Soft Mousse on wet hair. "This gives volume but does not make the hair feel too sticky or stiff which is key," she says. "You need the end result to still look soft, yet with shape."

Next, the stylist went on to rough dry Blanchard's hair with the GHD Air Professional Performance Hairdryer, using her fingers for added texture and movement — no brush needed. Once the hair was dry, Heaps used Chi Spray Wax and Ouai Matte Pomade for texture. "The wax gives a great hold that is still flexible, while the pomade adds more to the piecey nature of the style," she says.

If you're inspired by Rowan Blanchard's new haircut to kick off the new year, but aren't ready to commit to a major chop like that just yet, check out these other 2019 haircut trends to influence your next hair appointment, so you, too, can start the new year out fresh.