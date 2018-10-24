It looks like things are still not going well for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star has been through the ringer this year, and although it looked like things were possibly started to settle down in his personal life, his latest Instagram post indicates that he is still dealing with some pretty intense issues. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's black eye Instagram story is seriously worrying Jersey Shore fans right now.

The post that has everyone concerned now is a close-up shot that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro posted to his Instagram story showing a large bruise around his eye. Although his caption is vague, Ronnie seems to be blaming his on-off girlfriend and baby's mother Jen Harley for the giant bruise, writing that he has lied to loved ones to protect Jen and his daughter, Ariana Sky. Elite Daily reached out to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's team for a comment on this story, but has not received a response at the time of publishing. Ronnie's caption read,

Sorry for lying to my friends and family, sometime u love people so much your willing to lie and the hurt the people that love you the most to Protect @JenX Kidddddddddddd

This concerning post comes after the tabloid-covering drama between Ronnie and Jen seemed to have died down, and the couple appeared to have repaired things and were peacefully raising Ariana Sky together. But now, it appears that may have not been the case. Check out the post itself below:

Instagram

This marks the latest in Ronnie and Jen Harley's recent string of scandals. Back in April, the couple first made waves after erupting into an incredibly vicious fight on social media shortly after Jen gave birth to their daughter. Elite Daily reached out to Magro's team at the time but did not hear back by the time of publication. That fight ended in Ronnie and Jen splitting up, but two months later, they got into an even scarier fight while Jen was driving them back from a friend's barbecue.

At the end of June, Jen was arrested on charges of domestic battery after allegedly dragging Ronnie from the side of her car during a fight in the vehicle. Elite Daily reached out to Magro's team for comment at the time but did not hear back by the time of publication. Their rollercoaster relationship has also been documented on the second season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which recently featured Jen punching and spitting at Ronnie during a fight in a Las Vegas hotel room. Most recently, Ronnie seemed to be downplaying the fight in Jen's car, calling it an "accident" during an episode of Family Vacation.

Ronnie's Jersey Shore cast mates have also been seen voicing their concerns with him continuing a relationship with Jen time and time again on the show, which could be what Ronnie is referring to in the "lying to my friends and family" portion of his Instagram caption.

After the domestic battery arrest, Ronnie and Jen seemed to patch things up surprisingly fast, posting a kissy-faced selfie together just a week later on the Fourth of July. Since then, the couple has steered clear of any more public drama, and have been posting sweet photos with one another and Ariana Sky on Instagram. But sadly, it looks like there is still some turmoil there.