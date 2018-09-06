Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley's Body Language Shows They Might Be Better Off Apart

"Jen is completely facing her body toward Ronnie, which you’d expect for a couple in love," Cobb tells Elite Daily. "Now, she places her hand on his chest, which is both an intimate and possessive move. Placing your hand on your man’s chest signals to other women that he’s taken. And yet, it’s intimate because you touch what you like, love and want."

It's clear that in this photo, Harley is definitely putting it on blast that Ortiz-Magro is her bae. And Brown agrees that the placement of her hand is a bit territorial. In the second photo of the Insta post (scroll through!), the couple shares a lip-lock while Harley simultaneously flaunts some leg.

"Their body language is a bit conflicted in this photo. One side of their bodies are touching and yet, the other side is completely open," explains Cobb. "His eyes aren’t closed. This suggests that he isn’t in the moment. Perhaps he’s feeling a bit of a disconnect. Jen’s eyes are closed with a head tilt, which suggests that she’s feeling something for him."