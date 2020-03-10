BTS loves to connect with fans whenever they can, whether that be through live concert performances, livestreams, or social media. Unfortunately, due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, BTS had to cancel several live events, preventing them from seeing ARMYs IRL. In a recent VLIVE, RM revealed the situation definitely hit BTS hard, especially since they've been waiting so long to make their Map of the Soul: 7 comeback. RM from BTS' quotes about the coronavirus crisis will make you tear up.

After releasing Map of the Soul: Persona in April 2019, BTS waited a whole 10 months to make their epic return with Map of the Soul: 7 on Feb. 21 (much longer than their usual breaks between comebacks).

Comeback season offers BTS the chance to connect with ARMYs at events, like their Korean music show performances. Usually, these television appearances are also the first time fans get to test out the songs' fan chants live before BTS goes on tour.

This comeback, that unfortunately didn't happen. BTS' cancelations began with their Feb. 25 global press conference in Korea. Journalists from around the world were supposed to attend, but due to concerns about the coronavirus, Big Hit Entertainment canceled it and livestreamed the event instead. About a week later, the company announced BTS' Seoul tour dates were canceled as well. The group also had to perform without a live studio audience for several Korean music programs, like MCountdown and Inkigayo.

BTS appeared to be their usual happy selves throughout these events, but in a March 10 VLIVE, RM revealed the members were actually devastated behind the scenes.

"I had no energy throughout promos tbh. We announced a comeback but there is no audience. Like a spell, we kept saying we have to be okay. Same thing for the concert, too. It really hard. I have no energy. We prepared a lot. We really prepared for a really long time," RM said, according to a fan translation by @agirlinthepark. "It's unfair, really unfair. We wanted to show this, but we can't."

RM then explained his emotions after leaving the venues and how he almost wasn't going to livestream at all. "I'd be home early after music shows and I have anger up to here and yell like a crazy person," he said. "I actually wasn't going to do this VLive. It feels so burdensome. I really wasn't going to do it this time. But there weren't opportunities for us to talk face to face [with ARMYs]. I contemplated for over 10 days but decided to just do it."

"I had such a hard time about not seeing you guys, but I love you," he added. "Thank you for listening to this album. An unread book may be the saddest thing but I'm glad that's not what this was."

Watch a part of RM's stream below.

In the end, RM expressed that the reason he keeps going is because his words and lyrics may be a comfort to his fans — something they probably need as an outlet in these challenging times. "I think the reason why I keep doing this, I keep showing my sincerity and showing my tears honestly is just one," he said, according to a translation by @choi_bts2. "It’s because someone can be comforted by my words or my lyrics... for me 10 years ago and now the reason is just that one."

RM's words resonated with ARMYs so much, and they trended #ThankYouNamjoon to show their appreciation for him being so vulnerable.

While BTS and ARMYs may not have been able to see each other recently, there will be more opportunities for them to connect in the future when the Cornovirus crisis is under control. As challenging as this time has been for BTS, ARMYs, and everyone who's being affected by the Caronavirus, everyone can agree that health comes before first.