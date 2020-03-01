BTS is back in full force with the release of their latest album, Map of the Soul: 7. The K-Pop group made an appearance on SBS' Inkigayo to promote their lead current single, "ON," and naturally, ARMYs are going wild. Check out the 5 best moments from BTS' Inkigayo comeback.

Prior to the band's big win on Sunday, BTS hadn't taken the top spot in almost ten months, with their last win (for "Boy With Luv") coming back in May 2019. The septet took home first place for "ON," during the March 1 episode of Inkigayo. The group also won third place for "Black Swan," while second place went to girl group IZ*ONE for their pop tune, "FIESTA". BTS has been raking in the titles for "ON" this season, with the Inkigayo award marking the third win for the lead single. They also received first place at Music Bank and MBC Music Core in February.

BTS' comeback was packed with plenty of priceless moments featuring the adorable group members. From an electric performance of "ON" to a heartfelt acceptance speech, here are the top highlights from the award show.

1. BTS' live performance of "ON"

BTS went all out for their highly anticipated comeback performance of "ON". The show included a huge 100-meter wide LED panel ⁠— the biggest Inkigayo has ever used. During the performance of "ON," BTS stunned in all-black outfits and smooth choreography. Their sleek look contrasted the back-up dancers, who donned white while drumming in formation.

스브스케이팝 / SBS KPOP on YouTube

2. Jimin dancing to "Black Swan"

During the interview of BTS by Inkigayo hosts, there was a "Comeback Special" portion. Jungkook counted down, "five, six, seven, eight," and then Jimin gave a little preview of the famous "Black Swan" choreography while Jungkook sang. ARMYs couldn't get enough of Jimin's incredible dance skills.

3. BTS photobombs V

During the interview, V was asked who he thinks is the most essential member of the group. Though the camera was focused on V for his response, you can see Jin, J-Hope, and Jungkook in the background trying to squeeze into the camera. The goofy members successfully accomplish the photo bomb with smiles on their faces. All the while, V gave a heartwarming answer, saying that "every member" of the band is important since they each bring their own type of "energy" to the group.

4. BTS takes first place for "ON" and gives a shoutout to ARMYs

BTS took home first place after racking up a total of 7,393 points. Their acceptance speech, which was translated from Korean to English by a fan on Twitter, highlights BTS' appreciation of ARMYs. Jimin said, "Thank you so much for this big award, and I believe this is an award we were able to win because of the cheers from ARMYs even far away. I sincerely thank you, and we'll work hard in our remaining promotions also," while Jin added, "ARMY, I want to see you quickly! I love you."

5. BTS takes the stage for an encore performance

After winning first place, BTS returned for another rendition of "ON." Since the March 1 taping of Inkigayo was filmed without audience members due to health concerns over coronavirus, ARMYs couldn't be in the crowd. That didn't stop the winning K-Pop group from giving it their all on stage — and even Inkigayo staff members couldn't help themselves from cheering the boys on.

You can catch BTS during their world tour for Map of the Soul: 7, which kicks off in Seoul, South Korea, in April.