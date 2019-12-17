After 72 years of marriage, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are still going strong. Throughout their seven decades together, the couple has made it clear that their love and respect for one another is a top priority. They first met when they were kids, in 1934 at the royal wedding of Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark to Prince George Duke of Kent, according to O magazine. By 1946, the pair had reportedly fallen in love, and they publicly announced their engagement on July 9, 1947. Queen Elizabeth’s quotes about Prince Philip show that despite life's ups and downs, their love for each other has never stopped growing.

Both the Queen and Prince Philip have spoken about how raising four children and fulfilling their public duties together has only made them stronger as a couple. And apparently, the Queen has always had a soft spot for Prince Philip's humor and unique perspective. "He makes her laugh because some of the things he says and does and the way he looks at life is obviously slightly different than her, so together they’re a great couple," Prince William reportedly said during an appearance in 2012, according to Metro. Here are some of the sweetest things the Monarch has repotedly said about her husband.

He Gives Her Strength.

The Queen has been very open about how much Philip's strength and support have helped her over the years.

1. "I take this opportunity to mention the strength I draw from my own family. The Duke of Edinburgh has made an invaluable contribution to my life over these past 50 years, as he has to so many charities and organisations with which he has been involved." — during the Queen's Golden Jubilee speech at the Guildhall in June 2002.

2. "During these years as your Queen, the support of my family has, across the generations, been beyond measure. Prince Philip is, I believe, well-known for declining compliments of any kind. But throughout he has been a constant strength and guide." — during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee speech to Parliament at Westminster Hall in March 2012.

3. "He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know." — during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee speech.

They've Always Shared A Strong Bond.

From early on in their relationship, the royal couple has had a deep connection and a very close-knit family life.

4. "We behave as though we had belonged to each other for years." — reportedly written by Queen Elizabeth in a 1947 letter to her parents shortly after her wedding, according to the Mirror.

5. "If I am asked what I think about family life after 25 years of marriage, I can answer with equal simplicity and conviction, I am for it." — during the Queen's Silver Wedding speech at the Guildhall in November 1972.

He's Always Supported Her.

Being a Monarch comes with a never-ending list of responsibilities. Thankfully, the Queen has a supportive partner who, if the following quote is any indication, isn't one to cut corners or sugarcoat the truth.

6. "All too often, I fear, Prince Philip has had to listen to me speaking. Frequently we have discussed my intended speech beforehand and, as you will imagine, his views have been expressed in a forthright manner." — during their Golden wedding anniversary celebration at Banqueting House in London.

In case you had any doubts, this dynamic duo has been a power couple since day one. Although their courtship and subsequent relationship were far from typical, they represent a lesson in hard work and mutual support. It takes a lot of work to stay married for 72 years, but it also takes a lot of love. It's safe to say that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip seem to have that part down.