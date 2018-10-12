I'm sorry, but isn't this picture so cute? Something about the way they came together in such a public moment and found their own way to make it private is seriously too much. "They’re both smiling and kissing at the same time, that’s very sweet," said Cobb. "See how he has his hand wrapped around her waist? That’s an intimate place to put your hand. It’s such a sweet kiss. She’s leaning up to him a little bit, he’s leaning down, it’s a nice kiss for them. You can tell his nose is smushed a little bit up against her face. They’re really enjoying the moment."

‌

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When it comes to Harry and Meghan's lip-lock, what stood out was that it was pretty long for a royal kiss, noted Brown, and the strength of their love as a couple really resonated. "We see they have true tenderness for each other both with the length, the look in their eyes and the way he’s pulling her toward him," said Brown.

Even though the connection shared between every couple is different, oftentimes the body language associated with two healthy relationships overlap. It seems like both partnerships exhibit signs that there's enough love and mutual understanding to last a lifetime.

