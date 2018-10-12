Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank officially tied the knot Friday morning, and ugh, were these two a sight for sore eyes. You didn’t have to be in Windsor to witness the tremendous love between the couple, who dated for seven years before saying “I do.” In fact, just looking at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s body language at their wedding tells us everything we need to know — these two are a match made in royal heaven.

Princess Eugenie, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York (Queen Elizabeth’s son, Prince Charles’ younger brother) and Sarah, Duchess of York, met her now-husband Brooksbank seven years ago, at the Swiss ski resort Verbier. Friends of the couple say it was love at first sight, the Daily Mail reports, and the two have been dating ever since. They were even long-distance for two years while Eugenie worked at an online art auction house in New York City. The 32-year-old Brooksbank (a UK ambassador for George Clooney’s tequila brand, Casamigos) proposed to the 28-year-old princess in Nicaragua this past January with a stunning padparadscha sapphire ring.

“The lake was so beautiful,” Eugenie told The One Show’s Matt Baker, of Brooksbank’s proposal. “The light was just a special light I had never seen. I actually said this is an incredible moment, and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we have been together seven years. I was over the moon.” Of course, she said yes, and the rest is history.

On their highly anticipated wedding day, the bride wore a stunning gown by British designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, and arrived with Prince Andrew. She looked gorgeous, but the most moving moments were by far the ones where she and Brooksbank interacted. There is so much you can tell about a couple’s relationship dynamic by the way they move with and around each other, and Eugenie and Brooksbank are no exception. To gauge how they were feeling on their wedding day (besides totally psyched to be getting married, obvi), I asked body language expert Blanca Cobb for her take on the newest royal couple. Here’s what she had to say.

1 Their Happiness Is Genuine WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Eugenie (whose new title is HRH Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank) and Jack are genuinely happy to be getting married, and you can tell by the big smiles on their faces. "You always know it’s a genuine smile when the corners of your eyes crinkle, and you can see the upper teeth and the cheek muscles get pushed up," Cobb tells Elite Daily. "You can see that this is a really happy moment for them."

2 Here, They're Super Connected WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In this pic, we see Eugenie and Brooksbank sitting down, hand-in-hand. But according to Cobb, the couple (who's usually pretty low-key) is very connected here. "When you touch your partner, you’re still making that connection with them — an emotional and physical connection, and that’s what he’s doing," says Cobb. "He has his thumb on top — I can’t tell cause it’s a still photo, but I can imagine him sweeping his thumb across her skin in a loving gesture that would provide comfort to both of them if that were to happen, I just can’t tell. But what I can tell is he’s holding her hand and he’s holding it in a nice grasp. Is his way of just saying, ‘Hey honey, I love you.’ It’s sweet." So sweet.

3 You Hold On To The One You Love! WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ah, love. These two aren't afraid to show the world how they feel about each other in this photo of Brooksbank holding on to Eugenie's arm. According to Cobb, this gesture "absolutely can be territorial, but it also could be, ‘I don’t want you to get too far away, I want to keep you close.’ It can also be providing her some support, but I really think he just wants for them to be near each other. And you hold on to the one you love!"

4 They're In Sync WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images These two are just really freaking stoked to be Mr. and Mrs. In this photo of the two of them exiting the chapel, Cobb says we can see them looking right at each other, and that his hand underneath hers is "a way to provide her physical support as she's walking." Furthermore, yet another sign that these two share an impenetrable bond is the way that they're walking. "They have big smiles on their faces, and if I’m not mistaken, they’re leading with the same foot," says Cobb. "So he’s leading with his left foot coming down the stairs, and it looks to me — I could be wrong but I think I’m right — it’s her left foot that’s leading. You can see just the tip of it underneath the gown. When you are in love or you’re really in sync with somebody else, your body shows it. It doesn’t have to be a romantic partner, it could also be a best friend. It just shows a really strong connection between the two of them, and that’s something you would want to see with a couple who’s just getting married."