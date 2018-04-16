What's cuter than getting name-checked by your soon-to-be husband while he's addressing a crowd of future young leaders? Not much, lemme tell you! Prince Harry's shout-out to Meghan Markle during his latest speech on April 16 was so, so cute — which only drives home the point that the Suits star is one lucky lady, as if we didn't already know. Jealous, party of one? Yup, that's me!

What happened was this: Prince Harry was made a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and was then asked to give a speech at the opening of the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London, England.

"I’m particularly honored to be speaking to a room of inspiring young leaders in my first speech as the Queen’s Commonwealth Ambassador," Harry said, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I am also incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, of which she too is hugely excited to take part in."

The crowd was also hugely excited, according to ET, by the mention of Harry's fiancée's name, which apparently drew big cheers. And, like, duh, of course it did. Their wedding — set to take place in Windsor, England, on May 19 — is only about a month away, and excitement for anything these two do is building by the minute!

As their May 19 nuptials draw closer, the couple has shared several exciting details about their big day. Most recently, Kensington Palace announced via their official Twitter page that the photographer who took the couple's gorgeous engagement photos, Alexi Lubomirski, will also be on hand to take their wedding pictures.

Those engagement pics were seriously stunning, so well done, guys! According to Cosmopolitan, the couple's wedding will also feature a signature scent. As in perfume. And I just need to know: Is this an actual thing people do at weddings — make a custom scent? And is it just for the bride to wear down the aisle, or does every guest get a sample-sized bottle to take home at the end of the night? So. Many. Questions! This totally seems like something, say, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would do — you know, had they thought of it back when they tied the knot in 2014. Missed opp, Kimye. Major missed opp.

Anyway, the special fragrance will reportedly be custom made by luxury perfume brand Floris London, and will feature notes of wood and spice, with hints of bergamot, orange blossom, and green tea, which all sounds so earthy and low-key, just like Meghan herself.

The couple also revealed some details about their wedding invitations, flowers, and cake. According to a tweet from Kensington Palace, the invites will "follow many years of Royal tradition" and "feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink." The wedding cake will be a lemon elderflower confection that will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers. And their wedding flowers will include special white garden roses as a tribute to the prince's late mother, Princess Diana, and I'm not crying, you're crying!

Seriously, is that not the sweetest thing ever? The floral arrangements — which will be crafted by London florist Philippa Craddock — will also include wildflowers, in a nod to Meghan's dedication to sustainability and environmentalism. "The floral displays in St George's Chapel will be created using locally sourced foliage, much of which will be taken from the gardens and parkland of The Crown Estate." Kensington Palace announced on Twitter. "Where possible, Philippa will use flowers and plants that are in season and blooming naturally in May."

I'm loving this personal touch so much. Is it May 19, yet? I need this day to get here ASAP. In the meantime, you can check out Harry's full speech from the Commonwealth Youth Forum event here.