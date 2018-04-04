Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Wedding Flowers Will Include A Tribute To Princess Diana
Holy Queen Elizabeth, Batman! The royal wedding is rapidly approaching and with it comes new and exciting details. For example, the public just learned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding flowers will include a tribute to the prince's late mother, Princess Diana. Among the many, many, special touches, this sweet detail just might be my favorite.
Elle reports Markle and Prince Harry are using their flower arrangements to honor Princess Diana by including special white garden roses. According to the magazine, white garden roses represent purity, virtue, innocence, and sincerity, all of which were widely associated with Princess Di. BBC reports the flowers will be accompanied by Markle's favorite blooms, peonies, and foxgloves.
Philippa Craddock, a London-based florist, has the honor of creating the floral arrangements. Kensington Palace announced Craddock in a sweet message on Instagram. They wrote:
According to Marie Claire, there is a garden aptly titled The White Garden at Kensington Palace that's also a tribute to Princess Diana. This is also the location where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their first photo shoot after announcing their engagement.
In 2017, Kensington Palace's head gardener, Sean Harkin, explained the significance of The White Garden to Country Living. Harkin said,
It's truly so special!
Markle revealed in her very first interview as Prince Harry's fiancée how important it is to both her and Harry to include tributes to Princess Diana. She told BBC, "It's so important to me to know that she's a part of this with us."
The flowers seem like the perfect addition, and I can't wait to see the final look of the entire day!