Meghan Markle's Family Members Didn't Get A Wedding Invite & The Interview Is SO Awkward
I don't know what goes into planning a royal wedding, but I assume it's a lot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been busy ordering cake flavors, sending out wedding invitations, and doing everything they can to keep the masses (including the literal Queen) happy. But it looks like some things might have slipped through the cracks because some of Meghan Markle's family members didn't get an invite to the wedding. Markle's nephew and half sister-in-law did an interview with Good Morning Britain to talk about their wedding snub, and it is legit so, SO awkward. Way to make this weird, fam.
According to Cosmopolitan, the wedding invitations are officially in the mail and on their way to the lucky folks who are fortunate enough to have made the cut. Apparently, Markle's nephew Tyler Dooley is waiting for his golden ticket. Dooley and his mother, Tracy (who was once married to Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr.), sat down with GMB to talk about how much they "support" her, despite not getting invites.
Dooley and his mom called into the network from their home state, Oregon. Dooley told GMB hosts they haven't ruled out the possibility of receiving an invite, but they're aware chances are slim.
Dooley sort of bumbled,
Yes, that's right. However, he just couldn't help himself and had to throw a little bit of shade.
Dooley added,
Dooley's mom interjected. She said,
Sure. I bet.
According to the report, Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley asked the son and mother how long it's been since they've seen or spoken with Markle. For Dooley, it's been three years since he last talked with her, and Tracy hasn't seen her in 20 years.
Not one to BS, Madeley responded,
TO. BE. HONEST.
The interviewers also asked what Dooley and Tracy knew about Markle's father and his participation in the wedding. Perhaps obviously, Thomas Markle made the cut, and his family confirmed he will be there.
Tracy told GMB,
While Thomas was initially quiet about his daughter's famous engagement, he recently made a comment to the public. According to The Sun, he said,
Yes, Harry is a gentleman. Also, a prince, or whatever. Thomas added,
Point taken.
Markle will marry Prince Harry in the wedding of the decade on Saturday, March 19, while me, my mom, and apparently Tyler Dooley will be watching on our TVs.
