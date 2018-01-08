Meghan Markle's Dad Breaks His Silence On His Daughter's Engagement To Prince Harry

Basically, we are all obsessed with Meghan Markle at this point, right? The royal wedding is crawling closer and closer and I want to soak in all of the Markle I can get. This includes details about her career, family, and everything in-between. Really though, I'm trying to figure out how she went from average American to soon-to-be royal so I can follow a similar path. Actually, an actress-to-royal how-to guide would be great. Thanks, Meg. As excited as I am, I can only imagine the delight her actual relatives must feel. Meghan Markle's father's response to the royal engagement has finally come out, and it's so sweet.

For a little background, Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas Markle, is a now retired, Emmy-nominated lighting director. At 73, he lives a relaxing and quiet life in a small town in Mexico, according to Daily Mail. Reportedly, the locals of the town have heard him say, "Have you heard of Meghan Markle? I am her dad," quite a bit. Kind of sweet, actually.

He's remained extremely quiet about his daughter's engagement to Prince Harry, but has finally made a comment in response to the buzz. As reported by Elle, the proud father said,

I think it’s wonderful ... I’m very delighted ... I think they’re [a] very good match. I’m very happy for them, Meghan and Harry. I love my daughter very much — Harry’s a gentleman.

His family confirmed that Thomas will be in attendance at the wedding.

Although, the attention seems like it's becoming a bit overwhelming. After answering a few questions, Thomas politely asked the cameras and reporters to leave him alone or he would have to "flash back." He said,

Now leave me alone, please ... Don’t bother me any more. No more flashing cameras in my eyes or I’ll flash back.

Thomas sounds so nice, but Meghan seems quite a bit closer with her mother, Doria Radlan, whom she called a "best friend" to Glamour. Specifically, Meghan said, "We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I'll still find so much solace in her support. That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend." If you're close with your mom, I'm sure you find this completely relatable.

Doria and Thomas divorced in 1988, when Meghan was seven years old. However, Meghan has been very vocal about the support she received from her parents during the times she was struggling in her acting career. She told Vanity Fair,

My parents had been so supportive watching me audition, trying to make ends meet, taking all the odds-and-ends jobs to pay my bills. I was doing calligraphy, and I was a hostess at a restaurant — and all those things that actors do... My father knew how hard it is for an actor to get work, so he above all people was so proud that I was able to beat the odds.

Meghan also shared some special memories she had with her dad growing up on the set of Married With Children. She told Esquire in 2013 that she would occasionally have to go into the arts and crafts room if things got a little too PG-13 on set. She said,

Every day after school for 10 years, I was on the set of Married With Children, which is a really funny and perverse place for a little girl in a Catholic school uniform to grow up. There were a lot of times my dad would say, 'Meg, why don't you go and help with the craft services room over there? This is just a little off-color for your 11-year-old eyes.'

Meghan obviously has had a different life than a lot of people (especially Prince Harry), but she still remains so, so relatable. I'm glad she has the support of her mom and dad backing her up. Next stop, walking down the aisle.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.