Who Is Meghan Markle's Dad? Thomas Markle Worked In Show Business
By now, you've heard about Meghan Markle. She's the finacée of Prince Harry and star of the USA Network series, Suits. The public is quickly learning all about the American actresses, and we are loving every detail. We've heard through the grapevine that her father used to work in show business, leaving a few of us wondering, who is Meghan Markle's dad? Oh, just a casual Emmy-award lighting director, that's who.
Thomas Markle, 73, divorced Meghan's mom in 1988. According to Daily Mail, he now lives in a remote town in Mexico where he's been enjoying retirement. If you ask locals, they'll reportedly tell you he usually says, "Have you heard of Meghan Markle? I am her dad."
His relaxing retirement life in the private Mexican town feels extremely different and far from the royal life Meghan is building with Prince Harry. While his family confirmed he will be attending the wedding in May, Markle told Daily Mail TV, "I can't speak out of respect for my family. I just can't."
Markle has multiple Emmy nominations for his work as a lighting director on television. In fact, he took home the award for Outstanding Achievement in Design Excellence for a Daytime Drama Series in 1982, and the Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Direction for a Drama Series award in 2011. Both wins came from his work on the show General Hospital.
Ramon Moreno, a reported friend of Markle's and the owner of one of his storage units, says he regularly talks about his famous daughter. Moreno told Daily Mail,
Moreno added, "He loves his daughter very, very much. He says they talk regularly."
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Meghan talked candidly about her relationship with her parents. She said,
She also spoke with Esquire in 2013 about hanging out on her father's sets:
Still, that environment must have given her the acting bug. While Markle will be leaving Suits to live with Prince Harry as a royal, she still starred on the show for a full seven seasons before calling it quits.
USA Network wished her and Harry a happy marriage with the following statement:
Their big wedding day is scheduled for May 2018.
