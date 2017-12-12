When Is Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Wedding? Here's What We Know

It's been a whirlwind of an engagement for fiancés Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The two dated for roughly a year before the notorious royal party boy made the huge decision to pop the question to the American actress. So far, we've read all about the ring and heard about the adorable proposal. Now we're just left wondering when is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding going to be? Well, the answer is sooner than you think, and the reason why is so touching.

The happy news broke around Thanksgiving, reportedly a month or so after the actual proposal. The couple announced their engagement in an official statement by the Clarence House. It said,

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

Based on this, the public learned the wedding was literally right around the corner. I mean... 2018 is less than a month away.

Almost immediately, people began taking bets on when the actual nuptials would go down and what the rush might be. Now, Glamour magazine is confirming we can expect the royal wedding to take place in May of 2018. (For those of you doing math at home, that's less than six months away.)

Reportedly, the hurry is partially due to Prince Harry's 96-year-old grandfather. Royal expert Kate Nicholl explained to Entertainment Tonight that the couple put the pedal to the metal to ensure Harry's granddad, The Duke of Edinburgh, will be there. She said,

In fact, one of the reasons that Prince Harry has wanted this wedding to happen quite quickly—this is really whirlwind by royal standards—is because his 96-year-old grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, is retired now and Prince Harry really wants him to be at his wedding. He's incredibly close to his grandfather and, [with his] being 96, Harry thought it was it was a great thing to [have] the wedding sooner rather than later so his grandfather could be there, fit and healthy.

This also influenced the wedding venue, which is St. George's Chapel, Windsor Chapel. I know... fancy.

Apparently, it is an easy spot for The Duke of Edinburgh to get to. Nicholl added, "He [Harry] wanted something close to home for the Duke of Edinburgh and the queen."

This isn't the only sentimental detail of the big day. Harry also included diamonds from his late mother Princess Diana's jewelry collection in Markle's actual engagement ring. Two stones from one of her broaches flank a massive solitaire from Botswana. Prince Harry designed the stunner himself.

Markle told BBC,

I think everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness and the inclusion of [Princess Diana’s stones] and obviously not being able to meet his mom, it’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us. It’s incredibly special to be able to have this [ring] which sort of links where [Harry comes] from and Botswana, which is important to us. It's perfect.

At the end of the day, we're all just regular civilians and literally not kings or queens, so who are we to say what is and isn't too fast of an engagement?

Forever congrats, Meghan and Harry! Keep us posted! (Just kidding. We're obsessively watching.)

