When Is Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Wedding? Here's What We Know
It's been a whirlwind of an engagement for fiancés Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The two dated for roughly a year before the notorious royal party boy made the huge decision to pop the question to the American actress. So far, we've read all about the ring and heard about the adorable proposal. Now we're just left wondering when is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding going to be? Well, the answer is sooner than you think, and the reason why is so touching.
The happy news broke around Thanksgiving, reportedly a month or so after the actual proposal. The couple announced their engagement in an official statement by the Clarence House. It said,
Based on this, the public learned the wedding was literally right around the corner. I mean... 2018 is less than a month away.
Almost immediately, people began taking bets on when the actual nuptials would go down and what the rush might be. Now, Glamour magazine is confirming we can expect the royal wedding to take place in May of 2018. (For those of you doing math at home, that's less than six months away.)
Reportedly, the hurry is partially due to Prince Harry's 96-year-old grandfather. Royal expert Kate Nicholl explained to Entertainment Tonight that the couple put the pedal to the metal to ensure Harry's granddad, The Duke of Edinburgh, will be there. She said,
This also influenced the wedding venue, which is St. George's Chapel, Windsor Chapel. I know... fancy.
Apparently, it is an easy spot for The Duke of Edinburgh to get to. Nicholl added, "He [Harry] wanted something close to home for the Duke of Edinburgh and the queen."
This isn't the only sentimental detail of the big day. Harry also included diamonds from his late mother Princess Diana's jewelry collection in Markle's actual engagement ring. Two stones from one of her broaches flank a massive solitaire from Botswana. Prince Harry designed the stunner himself.
Markle told BBC,
At the end of the day, we're all just regular civilians and literally not kings or queens, so who are we to say what is and isn't too fast of an engagement?
Forever congrats, Meghan and Harry! Keep us posted! (Just kidding. We're obsessively watching.)
