The royal wedding is almost here (sorta) and we cannot wait. Pretty soon Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot and we, the lowly civilians, will be able to ogle over every detail. Thankfully we have something to hold us over: our first look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding invitation, and there's an interesting detail that breaks from tradition. Can you guess?

On March 22, Kensington Palace revealed the official invitations for Prince Harry and Markle's May 19 royal wedding. They are simple and elegant. White card stock with the details penned in beautiful calligraphy, and the "Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales" printed in gold ink rests at the top. Everything seems to be in order, but at second glance you'll notice that Markle is referred to as "Ms. Meghan Markle" — a subtle nod to her divorce.

When Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot in 2011, the invitations referred to Middleton as "Miss. Catherine Middleton," according to Marie Claire. Apparently, you only get a "Miss" your first time down the aisle — after that it's "Ms." or "Mrs." in the case of a second marriage, Ruth Baxter, manager for a brand that makes stationery for the royal family, told Town & Country.

Of course you probably all remember that Markle was previously married to film producer Trevor Engleson (you might know his work on Remember Me starring drool-worthy Robert Pattinson) from 2011 to 2013.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained to The Independent, that this is the fist time "Ms." has been used for the bride-to-be on a royal wedding invitation, but it is correct. He said,

The wording referring to Meghan on the wedding invitations is a first but this is a unique wedding. Ms. is the correct way to refer to a divorced woman before either her birth name or married name.

But the invitations aren't the only way that Markle and Prince Harry's wedding is breaking with tradition.

Back in January 2018 The Sunday Times reported that Markle plans to break from convention and speak at her wedding to thank her family, friends, and honor her future hubby and his family. The bride speaking is pretty unprecedented at royal weddings. Traditionally, it's the bride's father who gives the toast, according to People.

On the sweeter side of things, Prince Harry and Markle are ditching the traditional royal fruit cake and going with pastry chef Claire Ptak for a spring-inspired cake, according to some sweet tweets sent from Kensington Palace.

I mean, if we weren't all jealous enough.

The royal couple also invited 2,640 members of the public to join in their wedding festivities. Kensington Palace put out a statement saying that the couple wants the public to feel a part of their special day. It reads,

They want their wedding day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too. This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the bride and groom.

They selected members from all around the United Kingdom who have served their community in some way — a reflection of the couple's devotion to charitable work, according to ABC News. They also invited 100 students from local schools in Windsor.

So as you can see, Markle is no stranger to breaking tradition. So who cares about the "Ms." anyway? Pretty soon she'll be trading it in for a "Mrs." (or maybe "Duchess of Sussex") when she weds Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Of course what's a good ceremony without it being followed by a carriage procession through Windsor town and back to the castle, which is exactly what they plan to do according to US Weekly. Then after that fairytale-like carriage ride through the town, there will be a reception at St. George's Hall.

This wedding is going to be amazing and hopefully we get updated on every single detail as it unfolds (Kensington Palace has been doing a pretty good job so far). The invitation breaks from tradition, and so does the whole union. I can't wait to see it all unfold. Until then, you can find me here wearing a tiara.