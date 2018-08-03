The royals are pretty much unequivocally fabulous in more ways than one, especially when it comes to fashion. Kate Middleton, for instance, is a legitimate style icon. And as it turns out, the apple doesn't fall far from the proverbial tree: Prince George is A Best-Dressed Brit & he literally broke a record.

Specifically, the 5-year-old was just named one of the best dressed Brits for the annual Best Dressed Brits list in UK magazine, Tatler. The cutie just broke the record for the youngest person to ever make the list! The mag dubbed the mini royal's look, "Christopher Robin chic." I honestly can't think of a more fitting way to describe his style. After all, the smartly-dressed prince is scarcely seen without a matching ensemble of high rise socks, shorts, and shoes (all of which are actually too adorable for words).

Of course, if we're being honest with ourselves, the 5-year-old probably gleaned his fashion sense directly from his mama, the Duchess! That said, if George's older family members and extended family members — Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, and Meghan Markle — are any indication of whether he will continue to dress so incredibly well as he grows up, it's safe to say that his spot on the magazine's annual list is secure. Incidentally (and perhaps not at all surprisingly) both the Queen and Markle graced the Tatler list, as did George's mother, Kate Middleton.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The magazine included the 92-year-old monarch for the fact that she is "the ultimate power dresser," according to a report from BBC. The new Duchess of Sussex landed on the list because, well, she is Meghan Markle, after all. But in the more eloquently-phrased words of Tatler, "Prince Harry's Californian bride blew us away with her Givenchy wedding dress and has redefined modern royal style with every subsequent appearance," The Independent reports. I can't say I disagree one bit! Non-royals to appear on the list include Harry Stiles, Dua Lipa, and Amal Clooney.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But back to our boy, George! I'm sure he has singlehandedly inspired tons of mothers to don their kids in suspenders, sweater vests, and mile high socks; it's honestly impossible not to be hit with cuteness overload just by looking at him.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Plus, the fact that his hair is always combed into a deep side part is just the cherry on top. (This kid has all the makings for growing up to be a heartthrob like his father was!)

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In case you were wondering, George's equally as cute little sister, Princess Charlotte, did not make the Tatler list — although, personally, I think the three year old should have! If you need some convincing, just take a peek, below, at some of her cutest looks.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ah well, c'est la vie. Plus, Charlotte still has plenty of time to make it onto the list. In fact, seeing as she's two years younger than her brother, there's still a chance for her to set a new record as the youngest person on the roster! In the meantime, congrats to Prince George!