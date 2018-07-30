10 Throwback Photos Of Prince William & Kate Middleton That Will Make You Laugh, Then Cry

Now that they're a family of five, it's kind of hard to believe that Prince William and Kate Middleton were once just two college kids in love. Yes, before they were gracefully waving from palace balconies and chasing three adorable kiddos around, they were young and in love, and these five throwback photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton show exactly how far they've come. Ugh, they might make you cry — they're so cute.

Now, when you think of Will and Kate, you probably go straight to their extravagant royal wedding back in 2011, or any one of their three adorable children. But, really, the two had quite a life together before Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis came along.

Now, in case you don't know their love story, allow me to give you a quick refresher. Basically, the two met in college in 2001, at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. They didn't immediately get together, and they have definitely had their ups and downs. Additionally, they were pretty private about their relationship for a while, but in 2006, they made their first public appearance together. The rest is history.

Let's take a look back at how far Prince William and Middleton have come, because it's seriously adorable.

Their graduation photo was to die for. Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

They went on such cute, fun dates. Image: Shutterstock

Don't worry, they had plenty of fun after college, too. Image: Shutterstock

Their first real public appearance was equally as adorable. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Their ski trip was sweet as well. Image: Shutterstock

Even when they were on duty, they were adorable. Image: Shutterstock

They loved to travel internationally, too.

They just seem so relaxed together. Image: Shutterstock

They went to ~classy~ events together. Image: Shutterstock