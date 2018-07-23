Being in the royal family seems like a dream. While I'm not quite clear on what the practical purpose of royalty is at this point, that doesn't change the fact that they do tons of good for the UK and that they're a delight to follow. Even though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been getting most of the attention lately, Prince William and Kate Middleton are the OG royal love story of our generation, lest we forget. While the details of their relationship are kept under wraps (as they should!), some of Prince William and Kate Middleton's sweetest moments over the years have happened in public, and thanks to the magic of the internet, we've had a front row seat.

Their relationship first went public back in 2004, after being photographed by paparazzi on a ski trip together. They shared an apartment with a few friends while in college at University of St Andrews and after graduating, took a quick break in 2007. They got back together soon after, and got engaged in 2010. Needless to say, since then, a ton of pretty awesome things have happened for the couple, some of which have been adorable to witness. In the spirit of love, let's take a look back at the sweetest moments the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared over the years.

Their Earnest Engagement Interview Youtube/ODN Their official engagement interview with ITV's Tom Brady aired in November 2010. The connection between the seasoned couple was undeniable. The poise and ease with which they dealt with tough questions and even addressed their brief breakup in 2007 only further convinced the world that they're a match made in heaven.

Their Iconic Balcony Kiss WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Let's not forget that epic balcony kiss. While it might not have been the most passionate kiss, all the hype around their royal wedding made their highly anticipated post-ceremony smooch pretty sweet. And TBH, years later, I'm still not over Kate's dress. Those beaded lace sleeves were opulent AF.

When They Welcomed Prince George Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I'll start off by saying that I'm sure the birth of every one of their kids has been a moment to remember. That said, when your first child is basically going to inherit one of the most powerful thrones in history, you're probably pretty excited. Plus, how scary must it be to be a first-time parent? Safe to say, no one is exempt from that feeling, royal or not. Look at the scared but adorable look on Kate's face!

When They Took Prince George To The Zoo Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Is it just me, or do these three look like they're straight out of a catalog? One of the cutest moments ever was definitely their family visit with baby George to Sydney's Taronga Zoo. Their 2014 trip to Australia was part of the first royal tour after the Prince's birth.

This Touching Moment, During Kate's Most Recent Pregnancy Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Remember when Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis just a few short months ago? I definitely do, and in a rare show of PDA, William placed his hand on Kate's back at the annual Irish Guards St. Patrick's Day Parade in Hounslow.

When They Dreamily Locked Eyes Sean Gallup/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The dreamy looks on their faces pretty much say it all. This royal couple couldn't look more smitten with each other while sharing a drink at a reception in Berlin, Germany.