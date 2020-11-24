One of the best parts of Thanksgiving is sharing a delicious meal with your friends and family, but the coronavirus pandemic is making that more difficult this year. If you're paring down the guest list or celebrating solo, you can still get the taste of some of the holiday's classic dishes without all the hassle. Case in point: these Thanksgiving dinners to-go that feature all the classic dishes.

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching on Thursday, Nov. 26, but experts say the best way to reduce risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 is to stay home and celebrate Thanksgiving virtually or with your immediate household. With that, you may be opting to pick up a ready-made Thanksgiving dinner at a fast food chain so you can avoid the crowds at the restaurant. Thankfully, there are plenty of tasty options: Some spots like Marie Callender's are offering customers the choice between a turkey or ham dinner, while others like Boston Market have à la carte options available. To help you decide on which menu has the classics you're craving this holiday, check out these top take-out Thanksgiving dinners at fast food chains.

1. Boston Market

Boston Market is offering 'Heat & Serve' Thanksgiving dinners which you can grab through pick-up or home delivery. There's either a menu for four to six people or a menu for 12 people. The meals include dishes such as turkey, cranberry walnut relish, spinach artichoke dip and crackers, vegetable stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner rolls, and apple or pumpkin pie. You could also order à la carte options. You can order online for pick-up on Thanksgiving.

2. Popeyes

Popeyes brought back its popular Thanksgiving turkey this year, which you can pre-order for $39.99 by calling or visiting a restaurant. The special Cajun turkey is marinated in Creole butter and features paprika, red pepper, garlic, and onion, and marinated in Creole butter. You can also pre-order sides such as mashed potatoes and gravy.

Popeyes also teamed up with Uber Eats to create The Churkey Special, which is an eight-piece meal of Popeyes crispy fried chicken, one large side, and four biscuits. You can order the $19.99 Churkey special through Sunday, Nov. 29 on your Uber Eats app.

3. Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is offering a Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Feast for your home gathering. For $139.99, you'll get two oven-roasted Turkey breasts, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, choice of three country sides, sweet yeast rolls, and pumpkin and pecan pie. The sides you'll be able to choose from include as mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, mac and cheese, or carrots. You can order your feast online for a pick-up date through Nov. 29.

4. Denny's

Denny's is bringing back its Turkey and Dressing Dinner this year for a limited time. The dinner includes carved turkey breast paired with stuffing, drizzled with turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. You'll also get two sides, dinner bread, and a slice of pumpkin or pecan pie. You'll need to order online at least 24 hours in advance, and the pick-up ends at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

5. Marie Callender's

You can pick up a three-course Thanksgiving dinner from Marie Callender's for your home celebration. For $22.99, you can choose from the Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner or Oven-Baked Ham Dinner. All entrees come with starters and sides, including seasonal vegetables, fire-roasted yams (with cranberry streusel topping) and fresh mashed potatoes. There's also dessert of pumpkin or apple pie. The kids menu, which also includes choice of turkey or ham dinner plus sides, costs $8.99. You'll be able to pick up orders after noon local time on Thanksgiving Day.

6. Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse is offering Feast to Go this year, which is a turkey dinner complete with sides and pumpkin pie. You can enjoy it at home in three options: $95.95 for four people; $191.95 for eight people; and $287.95 for 12 people. The Feast To-Go is available pre-order and curbside pick up.

7. Ruth Chris' Steakhouse

Ruth Chris' Steakhouse has a take-home feast with turkey, herbed stuffing, and pumpkin cheesecake that serves four people and costs $165. If you'd prefer to order a la carte, there are homemade sides and fresh salads starting at $19.95. You can order online for pick-up.

If you decide to order take-out this holiday, you'll want to follow the coronavirus safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)for picking up deliveries as of Sept. 11, which include wearing a face mask over your nose and mouth when getting your food. After receiving your order, make sure you throw away the packaging and wash your hands before eating.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.