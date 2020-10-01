When you consider the effect this year has had on the overall collective, what else can you call 2020 besides "difficult"? Well, the second half of the year is probably even more intense than the first half, and October is a perfect example of that. If you were hoping this month would be a turning point in the chaos, I'm sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but astrology is out of control at the moment. However, I do have some good news for a select few: Even though everyone is feeling the pressure, October 2020 will be the best career month for these zodiac signs — Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius — and lucky for them, they're bypassing some of the harsh energy and making waves in spite of it.

Mars — planet of drive, passion, and ambition — has been retrograde since Sept. 9, taking so much of the steam out of your engine. If you've been feeling like you just can't get things started, this explains it. While it may feel like there's an unspeakable force pushing against you, this transit is encouraging you to redefine your interests and ask yourself why you're passionate about the things you're passionate about. What drives you? What are you willing to sacrifice to make it happen? Let October help you figure out the answers.

As if that weren't enough, Mercury — planet of communication and cognitive function — will station retrograde on Oct. 13, encouraging disorganization, mistakes, and poor planning. Although this is inconvenient, Mercury retrograde is a great time to complete projects from the past and tie off loose ends. Go back and edit your work, because Mercury Rx is reminding you of what you've missed.

However, don't live in fear because of these transits. Fear can become a self-fulfilling prophecy if you let it take over the wheel. Take a deep breath, get grounded, and tune out all the white noise. You've got this.

Leo: You're Learning Quickly And Trying New Financial Ventures

During Libra season, the sun will be in your third house of communication, getting the gears going in your mind and stimulating your interest in learning new topics, networking with new people, and speaking your mind. Venus will also send positive energy to your second house of finances and possessions, inspiring you to make more money, try out new side hustles, and save up for a major purchase down the line. If you've been dreaming of manifesting wealth, October is the month to do it, Leo.

Sagittarius: Everyone Is Noticing What A Fab Job You're Doing

During the month of October, you're zeroing in on your dreams and receiving so much attention for all the great work you're doing. Act like everyone is watching you, because they are. You want to make a good impression on your contemporaries. The sun is in your 11th house of dreams, reminding you of the wish you have that drives everything you do. Venus is also in your 10th house of reputation, making you feel that much more popular with everyone in your community. People are talking about you, Sagittarius.

Aquarius: You're Feeling Even More Driven To Succeed

During Libra season, the sun will be in your expansive ninth house of adventure, renewing your faith in all possibilities and reminding you what you want out of your experiences. This will ultimately help your career prospects, as Mercury travels through your 10th house of career and the sun enters the 10th house on Oct. 22. This is go time, pushing you to take ownership over your life, to maintain a sense of authority over what is important to you, and to take on a challenge whenever it finds you. Let nothing stand in your way, Aquarius.