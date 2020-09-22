Each of the four seasons is romantic in its own right. As for autumn, the romance flows through the crisp fragrant air and dancing leaves. It rises through the scent of apple, cinnamon, and pumpkin. As you delve deeper into the colder months, your desire to pull someone in to keep you warm intensifies. These are plenty of reasons to fall in love with the autumn season, and yet the enchanting quality of this time of year goes beyond its beauty. There's also an astrological reason for it too, and for these zodiac signs, fall 2020 will be the most romantic season of all: Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius. Whether you have one of these zodiac signs as your rising sign, sun sign, or Venus sign, you're about to spend this season feeling butterflies in your stomach.

You'll really begin to feel the romance later on, however. The autumn season begins with Mars — planet of passion — retrograde, which may leave you feeling deflated and uninspired. Mars retrograde can also lead to problems in the bedroom, so if you're feeling unsatisfied, it's certainly no shock. Things will get a little bit more confusing when Mercury — planet of communication — stations retrograde on Oct. 13, which could make it far more difficult to flirt and establish an ongoing connection. You may even find yourself involved in a temporary tryst with a former flame. Luckily, Mercury retrograde comes to an end on Nov. 3 and Mars retrograde will conclude on Nov. 13, lightening up the romantic mood. Plus, Neptune — planet of dreams and fantasies — will also station direct after a long retrograde on Nov. 28. Now that's when things will really start getting romantic.

However, for the following zodiac signs, there's plenty of romance to go around:

Virgo: You're Feeling Attractive And You're Craving Intimacy

From Oct. 2 to Oct. 27, Venus — planet of love and romance — will dance through your zodiac sign. This will remind you of all the reasons you love being you and it will also remind others why you're so awesome. Plus, once passionate Mars stations direct on Nov. 13, your eighth house of intimacy will be fully activated, encouraging you to forge a deep and transformative connection.

Libra: You Love Yourself And You're Ready To Love Someone Else

Autumn begins with Libra season, intensifying your confidence and self-love. However, you'll also love what Scorpio season has to bring, as beautiful and romantic Venus will be in your zodiac sign from Oct. 27 to Nov. 21, which is directing all of this planet's gorgeous vibrations directly onto you. When Mars retrograde ends on Nov. 13, your seventh house of partnerships will receive an intense dose of positive energy.

Scorpio: You Want A Romantic Situation Where Sparks Fly

Even though you're dealing with a pretty inconvenient Mercury retrograde that takes place in your zodiac sign from Oct. 13 to Nov. 3 — which create trouble in paradise — you're being rewarded for getting through it all. Venus — planet of friendship and love — will be in Scorpio from Nov. 21 to Dec. 15, leaving you feeling hotter than ever and more than ready to fall madly and passionately in love.

Sagittarius: You Know You Deserve Excitement Of Falling In Love

Lucky you, Sagittarius, because you'll feel like doing a lot of flirting when passionate Mars stations direct in your fifth house of fun and pleasure on Nov. 13. Not only will the romantic vibes continue to intensify when Venus — planet of love and beauty — enters your zodiac sign on Dec. 15, but it will continue to bless your love life with excitement as you enter the winter season.