There's so much going on in the astrology right now. In fact, there's been so much going on all year long. You may feel pretty exhausted from all the cosmic whiplash and ready for things to just settle down already. Unfortunately, you're probably not quite there yet, especially if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of October 19, 2020. If you were born with your sun or rising sign in Aries, Gemini, or Sagittarius, you might feel like things just aren't going your way at the moment.

Aggressive Mars is retrograde, reaching an intense moment when Mars forms a square with indulgent and expansive Jupiter on Oct. 19. This could deepen a hunger that may not feel easy to satiate. Confusion is also rife with Mercury retrograde, and it's bound to get even more stressful and uncertain when Mercury forms an opposition with unpredictable Uranus on Oct. 19. On Oct. 25, the themes of Mercury Rx will also be emphasized when the sun joins forces with Mercury.

Luckily, this week also provides you with steady moments, especially as they pertain to your relationships. Venus — planet of love and friendship — will form a trine with adventurous Jupiter on Oct. 19, spicing things up while helping you get out of your routine and create new memories. On Oct. 21, Venus will form a trine with deep and passionate Pluto, helping you get to know people on a more meaningful level and share secrets with someone you love. When Venus forms a trine with Saturn on Oct. 24, any uncertainties you may be feeling about others will calm down, helping you build a deeper trust.

Here's what the following zodiac signs can expect:

Shutterstock

Aries: You're May Want Something That Feels Out Of Reach

Things have been moving slowly lately and you may have even been struggling to feel inspired these days. It's like you've lost your mojo or something. However, it's impossible for an Aries to completely lose their mojo and this week, you'll find yourself starting to feel passionate, excited, and enthusiastic about life again. Unfortunately, that only turns up your impatience and your need for things to happen right now. Enjoy the feeling of wanting something so much, you'd do anything to achieve it. You're figuring out where to start, Aries.

Gemini: You May Feel Like You're Falling Far Behind

Mercury is retrograde, Gemini. You know what that means. After all, Mercury is your ruling planet and when it's retrograde, it probably feels like you're not functioning as well as you should be. This week, it may feel exceptionally hard to keep up with your appointments, your routine, and your schedule. Whether you're feeling personally disorganized or the world around you is disorganized, you're still feeling chaotic either way. Take a deep breath and focus on one thing at a time. All you can do is your best and you can't always force things to happen the way you want them to.

Sagittarius: It May Feel Like You're Being Misunderstood

Mercury is currently retrograding in your 12th house of spirituality and subconscious. In other words, you're not really in the real world right now. You're in your imagination and your dreams and it may feel like people just aren't understanding what you're trying to convey at the moment. However, it doesn't matter, Sagittarius. Right now, your subconscious is brewing something incredible and it's helping you heal in ways you may not even realize. Let your spirit process what it needs to process. Things will become clearer before you know it.