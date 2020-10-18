As of Oct. 22, the sun will enter deep, dark, loyal, passionate, and mystical Scorpio. While this astrological season can intensify the feelings in your heart and bring you face to face with some uncomfortable emotions, it also makes you crave stronger, unbreakable connections. Superficial conversations and loose acquaintances won't do, as you want to get to know the core of someone and understand the truest truth about all things. Prepare to be able to see through lies and gain a deeper clarity about everything. This cosmic shift may feel strange at first, but no one is enjoying this transition more than the zodiac signs who will have the best week of October 19, 2020.

However, this Scorpio season is not to be trifled with. Mercury retrograde is currently spreading emotional confusion throughout the universe in the sign of Scorpio and Mars retrograde is making it a whole lot harder to find your mojo in the sign of Aries. In fact, Mars retrograde is intensifying on Oct. 19 when it forms a square with larger-than-life Jupiter. On the very same day, Mercury will oppose erratic Uranus, and a conversation may suddenly take a sharp and strange turn.

Luckily, one of the best things about Scorpio season is how it deepens the meaning of everything. It deepens the feelings in your heart and it deepens the love you share with others. This week, Venus — planet of love and friendship — will form a trine with spontaneous Jupiter, transformative Pluto, and solid Saturn, strengthening the bonds you share with the people you care about.

If you were born with your sun or rising sign in Cancer, Virgo, or Scorpio, you'll enjoy what this week has in store more than any other zodiac signs. Here's why:

Cancer: You're Basking In Romance And Radiating Creativity

Ooh la la, Cancer. The sun has just entered your fifth house of fun, romance, and creativity, so all you want to do is express yourself, laugh, and have a good time. Even though Mercury retrograde is also taking place in your fifth house, it's reminding you of all the hobbies and passions you used to have; the ones that you've forgotten. It's giving you the tools to inject your current reality with some of the playfulness that you may have set aside in favor of maturity. Now's not the time to be "mature." You're supposed to play around like the little kid you never stopped being.

Virgo: You're Learning How To Love And Accept Yourself

This is a beautiful week for some deep and intense self-love, Virgo. Whether you're just looking in the mirror and telling yourself how beautiful, smart, and compassionate you are or you're wearing your favorite outfit, you're doing something to remind yourself that you're totally happy to be here. You're happy to be you. There's no one else like you and there's no one else who can do what you came to this world to do. Acknowledge your strengths and accept your weaknesses because they make you the intricate gem that you are.

Scorpio: You're Discovering Who You Really Are

Who you really are is very different from who you think you are and who you want to be. The world may tell you who you are and you might listen to them instead of your own inner voice. You may think you want to be someone completely different while you disregard how amazing you already are. This week is about discovering yourself and getting rid of all the distractions that prevent you from being able to truly see yourself. Don't be afraid, Scorpio. This will only make you stronger.