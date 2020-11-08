Let's be honest and admit the astrology lately has not been easy. Scratch that — the astrology over the course of the entire year has not been easy (but especially so in recent months). For one thing, the sun is in intense, obsessive, and passionate Scorpio, turning up all your emotions and taking you to the edge of darkness. Not only that, but Mercury retrograde took all the already overwhelming energy of Scorpio season and twisted it into something even more strange. Oh, and did I forget to mention that competitive Mars is also retrograde? I know this is a lot, but don't get too pessimistic, because things are starting to turn around, especially for the zodiac signs who will have the best week of November 9, 2020.

In fact, things are starting to get going again. Over the course of the past few months, you may have felt thwarted every time you tried to feel motivated, thanks to Mercury and Mars retrograde. However, Mercury retrograde came to an end last week (hallelujah!), and as of Nov. 13, Mars will finally station direct and proceed to move forward in its journey through the zodiac instead of backward. Prepare to slowly begin to rediscover your groove and harness your desires and passions in a more meaningful way.

You're being aided in this energetic transition and guided toward the better. On Nov. 14, the sun will form a sextile with both transformative Pluto and expansive Jupiter, giving you a push toward self-improvement, self-love, and self-confidence. On Nov. 15, a new moon in Scorpio will help you turn a new page and encourage you to begin preparing for a transformative journey.

No one will love this week more than those born under Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces. Here's why:

Cancer: You're Feeling Artistically Renewed And Rejuvenated

Scorpio season is when the sun is in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, lighting up all your creative, artistic, and romantic sectors. Now that Mercury retrograde is over, you're harnessing the full potential of this transit and learning exactly what fun means to you. It's so easy to stand in the way of your own fun and your own self-expression. Fear, doubt, and guilt set in, preventing you from fully immersing yourself in the fun experience. Let go of these inhibiting factors and have fun the way you should, Cancer.

Scorpio: You're In A Better Mindset And You're Looking Forward

Happy birthday, Scorpio! You're feeling the confidence boost of your solar return, however, it has been weighed down by a few intense inconveniences. Luckily, those are all behind you, because not only is Mercury retrograde over, but Mars, your ruling planet, has also officially stationed direct after a long retrograde. All of this is to say that you're starting to feel more like yourself again and you're getting your mojo back. Start honoring all of the baggage you've let go of and planning for the bright future ahead. Planting seeds now will reap beautiful blossoms down the line.

Pisces: You're Visiting New Places And Seeing The Full Picture

Your world is expanding so much this week, Pisces. Not only is the sun in your ninth house of wisdom, adventure, and spontaneity, but the sun will also form a trine with Neptune — planet of compassion and fantasy — on Nov. 10 while it swims through the strengthening lagoon of your first house of the self. Not only are you getting a better understanding of who you are and how you relate to the world, but you're also dipping into dreamworlds and unlocking deeper psychic powers.