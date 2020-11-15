The cosmos never stay the same for long, and why should they? The celestial bodies that guide you through the zodiac know better than anyone that life would be so boring if nothing ever changed. While it's true that change isn't always easy to stomach, there's no way you can doubt that it's inherently exciting. This rings especially true for the zodiac signs who will have the best week of November 16, 2020, because they're being blessed by the best. I'm talking about you, Leo, Scorpio, and Sagittarius.

If you've been feeling the blues lately, you'll appreciate what arrives this week. Not only are you free from the stagnancy of Mars retrograde and the confusion of Mercury retrograde, but the sun leaves behind Scorpio on Nov. 21. This fixed water sign is famous for its intense emotional world that's hidden by a tough and secretive exterior. Scorpio carries so much while revealing so little. This feeling of being a bottle of emotions that's about to pop can get old, so you'll love the way it feels when the sun in Sagittarius opens a window and gives you a breath of fresh air. Sagittarius is all about staying open-minded, exchanging cultural customs, and embarking on adventures. Leave all the heavy-duty emotions at the door and explore the great beyond.

And that's not all. Beautiful and affectionate Venus will also leave behind effervescent Libra on Nov. 21 and enter raw, transformative, passionate, and sexual Scorpio. This is sure to deepen the intimacy in your relationships and bring you so much closer to your desire. What's better than feeling like your heart is about to explode from so much passion? Nothing (at least in Scorpio's opinion).

Leo: You're Unleashing Your Magical Superpowers On The World

Oh, Leo, you're about to have the time of your life. Your zodiac sign is associated with the fifth house of fun and pleasure (aka the most enjoyable house of them all). And this week, the sun will literally be dancing the tango in your bright and colorful fifth house. Now's the time to get on stage and be seen in all your talented glory. It's time to dip your hands in a bucket of paint and make a mess. It's time to pretend you're a 5-year-old all over again and sing your favorite Disney songs. These are all fifth house things, so have fun.

Scorpio: You're Strutting Your Stuff And Batting Your Eyelashes

It doesn't matter whether you're wearing your sexiest outfit or your favorite pair of sweatpants, because everyone is noticing just what a catch you really are. This is all thanks to the fact that Venus will officially send all her beauty directly to your zodiac sign as of this week. Not only will other people suddenly start checking you out as you walk by and like-bombing all your photos on Instagram, but you'll start feeling more in love with yourself too. And let's be honest, the only love that truly matters is the love you reciprocate to yourself.

Sagittarius: You're Waking Up From A Dream And Ready To Go

The past few weeks have been strange and dreamy for you, Sagittarius. The sun was in your 12th house of subconscious and you probably felt more in touch with your thoughts than reality. Luckily, that sluggish feeling is about to vanish, because as of this week, the sun will send fire to your first house of the self and reboot your system. Prepare for confidence to flow through you like electricity, because this transit will help you remember who you are, where you want to go, and who you want to become.