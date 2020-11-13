It's not every day Mars — the planet of assertion, energy, and passion — stations retrograde. In fact, the zealous god of war retrogrades for approximately 58-81 days every two years. Naturally, 2020 couldn't have been more fitting for a Mars retrograde cycle, but when Mars retrograde 2020 ends, what happens to your zodiac sign?

As if November's astro-weather wasn't action-packed with pivotal transits, warrior-like Mars will station direct on Friday the 13th. Although, the notorious superstition around this historical phenomenon barely scratches the surface, considering the third and final Jupiter-Pluto conjunction happening simultaneously, followed by the new moon in Scorpio on Nov. 15.

The planets are constantly communicating with us. Whether you start at the top of 2020, or put the month of November under a microscope, you'll soon realize that everything happens the way it's supposed to. Sounds paradoxical when considering the brutal effects of a Mars retrograde transit, especially since it governs everything from your carnal desires to your levels of assertion. Mars is the planet of sex, so no need to question your life between the sheets — you'll soon be reacquainted with your mojo. Mars is symbolic passion and energy, so the lack of motivation is probably the biggest downside its retrograde, but the wait is finally over.

After a very draining two months, Mars finally stations direct in Aries on Nov. 13, and here's how its long-awaited catapult forward will affect your sign:

Aries: You're Feeling Confidence And Clarity With Your Approach

If there's anyone who will feel the supercharged energy that comes with the ending of this retrograde cycle, it's you, Aries. Mars is your planetary ruler, after all, and in your first house of self, its shift forward will not only energize and invigorate you, but also inspire you to move forward with something, despite whether you felt uncertain. Your game plan suddenly makes sense, and you're ready to take back your power.

Taurus: You're Ready To Invest Your Energy In What Truly Matters

After quite an indecisive two months, you're finally finding your center again, Taurus. Having Mars retrograde through your 12th house of closure, karma, and the unconscious, is hardly a walk in the park, so this will feel like a well-deserved confidence boost, especially when it comes to how and where you've been directing your energy. Your self-esteem could also thrive, but before you celebrate, make sure to find your way back home.

Gemini: You're Finally Linking Up With The Right Groups Of People

I hope you didn't burn too many bridges, Gemini. It's not every day you have both your planetary ruler, Mercury, and Mars retrograde, so this is your cue to pat yourself on the back. Mars retrograde highlighted your socially conscious eleventh house of friends, colleagues, acquaintances, future visions, and sense of belonging, which shed light on the dynamic between you, and your community. Mars direct, on the other hand, will inspire you to move forward with your goals and alongside your ride-or-dies.

Cancer: You're Pursuing Your Ambitions With Vigor And Spirit

Put your guard down, Cancer. It's been a very long two months with Mars retrograde in your ambitious 10th house of career, reputation, and public persona. If you felt more competitive than usual, or perhaps doubted your value in the workplace, it's time to toughen up. More importantly, Mars direct invites you to unapologetically take charge. What do your goals look like? How do you plan on accomplishing them? Show up with confidence, and the success you crave will soon follow.

Leo: You're Getting Reacquainted With Your Sense Of Direction

Say goodbye to all the chaos, Leo. With Mars retrograding through your expansive ninth house of education, ideologies, and wisdom, you were likely overwhelmed with the "how" instead of the "what." Looking at the bigger picture was nothing short of challenging, but with Mars now pivoting forward, you're finally ready to take a much-needed leap of faith. Whether you've been entertaining the thought of going back to school, or perhaps brainstorming on entrepreneurial ventures, Mars direct will light the way.

Virgo: You're Ready To Fully Bask In Your Financial Autonomy

You work well under pressure, Virgo. Although, it's no secret that having Mars retrograde through your eighth house of intimacy, fears, transformation, and death of the ego, is nothing short of challenging. Depending on others, let alone resonating with someone else's POV, was probably nonexistent during this time, but this trial prepared you for this very moment. Mars direct is here to help you block out the side noise, and focus on what's worth fighting for. It's time to take the road less traveled and never look back.

Libra: You're Ready To Revisit Important Relationship Themes

Chin up, Libra. You've been through quite a journey this past year, and Mars retrograde inevitably fueled these little fires. Shaking up your committed seventh house of one-on-one relationships, this was a time to reflect on whether you can relate to your significant others. Your levels of assertion were likely tested as well, but it's time to move forward and start over. Perhaps you're ready to look at things with a different pair of lenses? There are decisions to be made in your relationship, and the timing is finally right.

Scorpio: You're Getting Your Daily Rituals And Health On Track

You're back to your witchy ways, Scorpio. In addition to the potency of having a fertile new moon in your sign, your ancient ruler, Mars, is also direct in your orderly sixth house of health, daily rituals, and due diligence. Having Mars retrograde through this area of your chart was probably exhausting, as it creates unexplainable delays and setbacks, especially in regard to your levels of productivity. Mars direct will not only energize and invigorate you, but also invite you to take control of your daily routine, both personally and professionally.

Sagittarius: You're Reigniting Your Inner Flame In Every Way

Smile, Sagittarius. Just in time for your solar return and epic birthday season, Mars will finally station direct in your expressive fifth house of joy, creativity, romance, passion projects, and more importantly, your inner child. Now, with Mars moving backward through this area of your chart, you probably struggled with themes revolving around romance, confidence, and acknowledgement. Mars direct, however, is here to empower you, in order to help you focus more on matters of the heart. How can you spend more time doing the things you love?

Capricorn: You're Feeling Emotionally Durable And Centered

Did you miss your ego, Capricorn? Despite your general pragmatism, Mars retrograde challenged your emotional foundations, which gave you no choice but to face your feelings head on. Naturally, this is the last thing you have in mind, but your external reality — namely, your professional life and reputation in the world — is a reflection of your inner world. Balance is everything, and Mars direct invites you to go inward with confidence, so you can fearlessly combat whatever's been standing in the way of your success.

Aquarius: You're Readjusting Your Focus And Mindset

Growing pains don't include the word "pain" for nothing, Aquarius. Although, despite what might feel like a total headache, know that it's all part of your journey. You're ever-evolving, and the effects of this Mars retrograde cycle are simply empowering the current phase of your life-long metamorphosis. In your intellectually driven third house of communication, thought process, and immediate community, Mars retrograde challenged your patience, commitment, and problem-solving abilities. Mars direct, on the other hand, invites you to reflect on the value of your actions, and whether it's worth your time and energy. If you've been forcing something, chances are it was never meant to be.

Pisces: You're Revamping Your Bank Account And Self-Esteem

You made it, Pisces. If there's anything Mars retrograde taught you, it's never let anyone take you for granted. Although, from the looks of it, you've been the only thing standing in your own way. Mars retrograde shook up your security-seeking second house of finances, values, and comfort, which likely challenged you to reorganize your finances and, more importantly, own up to your self-worth. If you don't believe in yourself and the value you bring, why would anyone else? Mars direct challenges you to remove your favorite rose-colored glasses, in order to experience the blessed opportunities that have been right in front of you all along.