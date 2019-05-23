I may not be a celebrity, but I'm almost certain they're (unfortunately) used to every part of their lives being a topic of conversation for everyone. While most celebs tend to ignore the countless rumors about them and their relationships, sometimes they decide to take back the narrative. That's exactly what Nikki Bella did on the most recent episode of The Bellas Podcast. Nikki Bella addressed the rumors she wants kids ASAP, and that she's living with Artem Chigvintsev, and she is clearly not here for the gossip.

"I am totally obsessed with my career. I love it," Nikki shared on the May 22 episode of her podcast. "It's my passion. I get to talk to you all every week… that is a little reason why I don't want kids. I don't have time for it. I look at my sister and my sister is the best form of birth control ever made. I look at her, and I get exhausted, and I'm like, how can I have a kid right now in my life?" she continued. "I'm just in a different place in my life. I'm in a different place today than I was a year ago, than I was three years ago, five years ago, and one day I do want to be a mom. But that's just not right now. I'll admit, I am not craving it. My ovaries and I, we're not craving babies."

When her twin sister Brie Bella pointed out that fans are probably confused to hear that Nikki doesn't want kids right now, considering it was a major reason why she and ex-fiancé John Cena broke up, Nikki had the perfect response. "I'm on this journey of life, too, just like everyone else. And your decisions just happen to change, or timing is off, or you think you really want something, and then you don't," she explained. "I'm only human, and I can only go with what my gut feels and what I want. Right now, I don't want it. A year and a half ago, I really wanted it. Two years ago, three years ago, and I was with an amazing man that I wanted it, but right now, I just don't want it in my life, and that's OK."

Nikki may not want kids right now, but that doesn't mean she never does. "I hope one day to be a mom," Nikki said. "But if that's not in my cards, then it's not in my cards. The one thing I know I'm not going to do, I'm not just going to get pregnant because I'm 35, and I have that ticking clock, and because I'm 'supposed' to be a mother. It'll come, if it's meant to be."

That wasn't the only rumor Nikki squashed. She also made it very clear that she and Chigvintsev aren't cohabiting, which makes sense since they aren't even, technically, an "official couple" yet. "Artem and I don't live together," she stated. "I have my own house, he has his own house, and I'm seeing these headlines, but we do not live together."

So, there you have it. Nikki Bella doesn't want kids right now, but she would like to be a mother one day if it's meant to be, and she is not living with her "amazing lover." Thank you very much. Do your thing, Nikki.