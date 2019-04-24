Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev first sparked dating rumors in January 2019, after multiple sources reportedly confirmed to Us Weekly that the Dancing With The Stars partners were giving love a chance. In February, Nikki reportedly told Us Weekly that she and Artem were "just friends," but by the end of March, she confirmed that they were romantically involved during the Total Bellas season finale. Right after the finale, she posted a sweet picture of the two of them on Instagram. Most recently, in an episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki Bella reveals she and Artem Chigvintsev aren’t official but are dating.

"He’s an amazing cook, he’s an amazing lover," Nikki told her twin sister, Brie Bella, during their April 24 podcast. "He does work around the house," which prompted Brie to ask if Chigvintsev was Nikki's boyfriend. In response to her sister, Nikki said, "No … Because I’m not ready." And when you think about how it's been less than a year since Nikki and John Cena officially called off their wedding, it makes sense that she may not be ready to dive into another relationship just yet. But that doesn't mean she's not enjoying herself with Artem in the meantime. In another interview with Us Weekly, Nikki described her relationship with Artem as "dating heavy."

"Like, I only stay the night at his house," Nikki told the publication. "Let’s put it that way… But I don’t like the titles 'boyfriend and girlfriend.' It freaks me out." Though Nikki insisted that the two were casually dating and seeing other people, in that interview, she also said she wouldn't exactly be thrilled to see Artem with someone else. "I think I would have to see it to feel it," she said. "I probably would actually be bothered… I am at a different place, so I might actually be like, 'OK, this is not meant to be. Next.'"

However, since the two aren't ~official~ yet, that means they're not exclusive either. So, it's possible Nikki may have to be comfortable with Artem seeing other people at some point, until she feels like she is ready to define the relationship. For the time being, she's enjoying her time with him. "I adore the sh*t out of him," she told Us Weekly. "He’s like the sweetest man you’ll ever meet." But, even though Nikki seems to have moved on from John, that doesn't mean she's exactly ready to see her ex-fiancé with someone else.

"No matter what, the next time I see him with someone it's gonna kill me," Nikki admitted in the Total Bellas season finale, which is relatable AF, but she isn't letting that stop her from moving on with her life. "I still have a long way to go, but honestly, I'm ready for a new me," she continued. "I need it. I need to start living as if I don't care who's — whether it's my ex or anyone else — watching me and afraid to hurt their feelings. I just want to move forward."

And move forward she is! Despite the fact that Nikki isn't totally ready to have another boyfriend just yet, she seems to be living her best life with Artem by her side. So, until she is ready, all we can really do is root for this new, non-official, yet still so cute, couple.