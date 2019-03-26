It's officially official! Nikki Bella is officially off the market, and she isn't afraid to show off her new bae, either. After having met nearly two years ago on Dancing With The Stars, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are Instagram official, and it's been a long time coming. After months of speculation, the two sweethearts have finally publicly announced they're dating, and it's seriously amazing. During the season finale of Total Bellas on Sunday, March 24, Bella finally let fans in on her new relationship. Both Bella and Chigvintsev took to Instagram following the finale to post adorable photos together, taking their relationship to the next level.

The show has seen Bella though ups and downs, including a very public breakup with John Cena after they called off their engagement following their relationship of six years. Now, Bella has let fans in on her new romance with Chigvintsev, and it certainly seems like she's in a good place right now.

On the season finale, Bella told the cameras how unexpected her relationship with Chigvintsev was. "It's crazy, I never in my life would've thought that I would've had a lot in common with a Russian," she said during the final moments of the episode, according to E! News. "I'm ready to really explore new things and people and just really see what certain chemistries are all about," she continued.

Bella and Chigvintsev originally met on Season 25 of Dancing With The Stars in 2017, and definitely had some on-screen chemistry. While Bella was still with Cena at the time, it seems as though she recently reconnected with her dancing partner to test the waters for romance. And seriously, could they get any cuter? Bella and Chigvintsev have been seen out on dates before, and even went on a date on Total Bellas, but it wasn't until the season ended that they took their relationship to Instagram.

Back in February, Bella actually told Us Weekly that she and Chigvintsev were "just friends," and that she was still waiting for when "Prince Charming jumps out of a bar or restaurant and sweeps me off my feet." Clearly her feelings have changed, and there's no telling what made Bella and Chigvintsev decide to take their relationship public.

Perhaps they were just waiting to see how things worked out before posting too much or getting fans' hopes up. Or maybe they were just waiting until the season finale of Total Bellas to go Instagram official, à la The Bachelor. Whatever the case, I'm honestly not totally surprised at the romance, but beyond happy that Bella has found someone she's happy with. Really, that's what matters.

Bella has been through a lot, and even announced that she was retiring from her WWE career on the season finale as well. "I really am ready to hang up the jersey," she said on the show, according to PEOPLE. She has handled every obstacle thrown her way with class and grace, even her split from Cena. "I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man," she told PEOPLE after the breakup. "I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me."

Now, Bella can move on with her new life alongside Chigvintsev. From the looks of it, it's sure to be filled with romantic motorcycle rides, private dance lessons, and lots of laughs. Congrats, Nikki and Artem! You two deserve nothing but the best.