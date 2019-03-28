Nikki Bella's Quote About Artem Chigvintsev Is So Hot, You'll Want To Turn Up The AC

After years and years and years with her ex John Cena, Nikki Bella's quote about Artem Chigvintsev hint that she might be ready for a new dude in her life. Bella opened up about her relationship with Chigvintsev during the premier episode of The Bellas, the new podcast featuring herself and her sister, Brie Bella. And she did not hold back on any steamy details.

"Yes, we are dating,” Nikki, 35, said of her 36-year-old former Dancing with the Stars partner. “Yes, I spend the night at his house. Yes, we have date lunches at Joan’s on Third and we like to get food for his house — or should I say, produce from the farmer’s market.”

Speaking of Joan's on Third, People reports that the two were spotted roaming the streets of Los Angeles hand-in-hand after leaving the popular lunch spot.

But don't confuse their lunch dates and trips to the farmers market together as a sign that they're in a serious relationship. Nikki maintains that the two are keeping things super casual.

“Artem and I are dating. We are not engaged, we are not married, we’re not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don’t say ‘I love you,’ ” Nikki told her sister, adding that he's “great kisser.” Steamy!

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Yeah, we make out," she continued. "What else? He’s a great kisser,” Nikki said.

“So, you and Artem aren’t serious?” Brie, 35, asked her sister.

“We’re having fun,” Nikki said, playing it cool as ever. “He’s showing me L.A.”

Just think of him as a tour guide who also happens to be skilled at tonsil hockey!

So, when did Nikki start dating her dance partner? Well, she tells her sister that she and Chigvintsev began dating “around Christmas time.”

They weren't able to keep their relationship a secret from the press for long. "The one week he comes back from tour we go out three days in a row and stay the night at his house twice, I get caught,” Nikki lamented to her sister.

For those of you who don't keep up with Nikki and Brie's show, Total Bellas, the most recent season ended on a hopeful note for Nikki's relationship with Chigvintsev. People reports the finale of the show ended with a scene of Nikki and her new man riding off into the sunset on his motorcycle.

WWE on YouTube

Not long after the episode aired, Nikki took to Instagram to make her "casual" relationship with Chigvintsev Insta official. She posted a picture of herself kissing him on the cheek.

She wrote in the caption:

Well after that season finale 😳 First thing I’ll be talking about this Wednesday... oh and all those paparazzi photos (thanks for all the great shots 🙄 and smashing my food 🙄 lol)

Rumors of the couple's relationship started swirling about shortly after the two first started getting romantic in late December, as Nikki said on the podcast.

“They’ve been spending time together for a long time, but it’s nothing serious right now,” said told People on Jan. 3, 2019. “They have a strong attraction to each other, but they’re just having fun. They’re both extremely busy with their own careers, so they spend time together when they can.”

Before her casual relationship with Chigvintsev, Nikki was in an extremely not casual six-year-long relationship with John Cena.